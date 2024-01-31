Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Cache Valley Chocolate Festival

Chocolate lovers in Cache Valley are baking as if their reproductive rights depended on it. Unfortunately, that’s not an exaggeration. Last year volunteers raised $50,000 for Planned Parenthood and the Logan Clinic. With so much at stake, they are looking for even more dedicated chocoholics and desert makers to join them to celebrate the annual Planned Parenthood Chocolate Festival. This year’s event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Riverwoods Conference Center.

Festival goers can expect to sample cakes, brownies, and other goodies from amateur and professional bakers. They may also bid on prize-winning deserts and other items donated by local businesses in silent, online, and in-person auctions. Beloved local musicians, the Highline Drifters and Kendall & Kelin will provide the score as the crowd works its way through a sugary maze that would make Wonka proud. It’s a hard job, but somebody’s gotta do it.

Cache Valleyians have been baking to support reproductive rights and quality health care for more than a generation. You can join in too. Amateurs (like my partner, who is on her fourth experimental version of a chocolate cherry cake) can submit dessert entries in the Open Contest and Youth/Families categories. Or for those chocolate enthusiasts (like me) who would rather consume than bake, tasty treats made by truly talented pastry chefs, chocolatiers, and restaurateurs will be available at the Premier Showcase. For more information about dessert entries, visit www.thechocolatefest.com.

This year, festival organizers will welcome Kathryn Boyd, the new CEO and president of PPAU.

“We can’t wait to show Kat the strength of support for PPAU here in Cache Valley,” said Nancy Sassano, Chair of the Chocolate Festival Committee. “Each year this community just keeps stepping up to support vital reproductive healthcare in Utah, especially at a time it continues to be threatened throughout the country.”

Kat is looking forward to the sweet introduction. “In my time with Planned Parenthood Association of Utah,” said Boyd, “I have been humbled and impressed by the community support for the work we do. I am especially blown away by what I’ve heard about the Chocolate Festival and its years of success! With so much at stake, I can’t wait to join the Cache Valley community for an evening of fun and chocolate in celebration of reproductive healthcare.” Advanced tickets for General Admission are $15, or $20 at the door. Student tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Kids under 12 get in for $5. Visit www.thechocolatefest.com for tickets and to see the festival schedule.

What: The Cache Valley Chocolate Festival (a PPAU fundraiser)

Where: Riverwoods Conference Center in Logan

When: Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, @ 6:30 PM

Tickets and info: www.thechocolatefest.com

