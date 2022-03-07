Search
Dan Reynolds’ LOVELOUD Fest Returns for 2022

Christie Porter

Organizers of live-music festival LOVELOUD announced the artist lineup and date of the festival Monday. After taking two years off because of the pandemic, LOVELOUD is happening this year on May 14, 2022 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

The festival benefits organizations that support LGBTQ+ youth, such as Encircle, The Trevor Project and Equality Utah

Imagine Dragons frontman, Dan Reynolds, founded the festival and will headline the daylong event this year. LOVELOUD is the culmination of Dan Reynolds’ confronting the LDS Church’s treatment of LGBTQ people as well as his own beliefs, which is the subject of his 2018 documentary Believer.  

Neon Trees, a group that got its start in the Provo music scene, will also perform. Tyler Glenn, Neon Trees frontman, has been vocal about his own journey as a gay man and ex-Mormon (see his solo album Excommunication). 

Filling out the LOVELOUD lineup is The Aces, an indie group that also came out of the Provo scene, WILLOW, a pop-punk musician and child of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, locals ​​Mat & Savanna Shaw and Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Wednesday, March 9, at 10 a.m. on the LOVELOUD website, loveloudfest.com

Check out Salt Lake magazine’s reviews of LOVELOUD 2018 and LOVELOUD 2019 and the Dan Reynolds’ documentary Believer (2018).  

