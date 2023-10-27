LOVELOUD Festival Returns to SLC November 3rd

What

LOVELOUD, one of the largest LGBTQ+ concerts in the country, was founded in 2017 by Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of Imagine Dragons, to help ignite relevant and vital conversation of what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept, and support LGBTQ+ youth in an effort to keep families together. LOVELOUD is the catalyst for bringing communities together to start conversation and celebrate individuality. Talking, sharing and showing the realities of what teens in our society face daily is where it all begins.

When & Where

Friday, November 3rd at 6pm at The Delta Center, 301 S Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.

Who

The lineup for this Salt Lake City date includes Lauv, Mother Mother, Tegan and Sara, and David Archuleta, Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons) and Tyler Glenn (Neon Trees), as well as hosting local drag queens, speakers, and LGBTQ+ talent and allies.

Why

Harnessing the talents, voices, and global influence of some of the most prominent artists, LOVELOUD stands as a resounding ally for the LGBTQ+ community. Through its unwavering commitment, they have raised millions of dollars for a multitude of charities and 501(c)(3) organizations over the years. This year the proceeds will be dedicated to empowering The Trevor Project, The Tegan and Sara Foundation, GLAAD, and other vital organizations.

How it all began

The first LOVELOUD Festival was held in 2017 at Utah Valley University’s Brent Brown Ballpark. It featured performances from Imagine Dragons, Neon Trees, Krewella, Nicholas Petricca of Walk the Moon, and Joshua James. And included speeches by NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback Steve Young, founding LOVELOUD board member Barb Young, brother of Latter-Day Saint Apostle Tom Christofferson, and many others.

The second LOVELOUD was held in 2018 at the University of Utah’s Rice Eccles Stadium. The show included performances by Imagine Dragons, Zedd, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, Grace Vanderwaal, Parson James, VINCINT, Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees, Wrabel, and LGBTQ youth from SLC. There were speeches by Tim Cook, Barb & Steve Young, Alfonso Ribeiro, Drew Scott, Gus Kenworthy, Julianne Hough, Carmen Carrera, Kalen Allen, and Lt. Governor of Utah Spencer Cox.

The profits from this show resulted in grant donations that were spread between local and national charities such as The Tegan and Sara Foundation, GLAAD, Equality Utah, Encircle, Mama Dragons and many more.

The third LOVELOUD festival took place in 2019 at the USANA Amphitheater in Salt Lake City, Utah. Featured performances included Kesha, Martin Garrix, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Tegan & Sara, Daya, Grouplove, K. Flay, PVRIS, AJR, Vincint, Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees, Charlie Bird and Laura Jane Grace. Speakers included Aja Volkman, Mahdia Lynn, Shamir, Matt Easton, Shannon Beveridge, Savannah Skyler, and was hosted by Kalen Allen.

LOVELOUD was able to award nearly $1 million grants to local and national charities some of which included The Trevor Project, The Human Rights Campaign, Genderbands, Equality Utah and dozens more.

In 2022 the LOVELOUD festival made its long awaited return after a 2 year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. LOVELOUD’s fourth festival was held at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Hosted by Kalen Allen the musical acts included Storyboards and Jakk Fynn, Silver Cup, Mat and Savanna, Parson, James, Neon Trees, morgxn, WILLOW, David Archuleta, local LGBTQ youth, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, and Anitta. Speeches by Devon Rouse, Rachel Slawson, and Lt. Gov. Henderson.

The profits of this comeback show resulted in $550,000 worth of grants awarded to local and national charities some of which included The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Gender Spectrum, Flourish Therapy, The Utah AIDS Foundation and several others.

