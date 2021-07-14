It’s National Mac and Cheese Day! And while we definitely don’t need a holiday as an excuse to eat the ultimate comfort food combo of pasta and cheese, we also won’t pass up the chance to celebrate this classic dish.

You could always whip out the iconic blue box, or if you’re adventurous, the Brooklyn ice cream company Van Leeuwen released Kraft mac-and-cheese flavored ice cream in honor of the holiday. (A Nathan For You-style publicity stunt? Probably. But according to some reviews, it’s actually not bad. I’ll have to take their word for it.) For a homemade version, our beloved editor Mary Brown Malouf shared one of her favorite recipes from chef Paula Lambert.

But if you want to leave mac and cheese to the pros, these Utah restaurants have the dish on their menus year-round.

Back 40

Bacon and caramelized onions add new flavor to this version highlighting white cheddar cheese from Heber Valley Creamery.

1223 US-40, Heber City, 435-654-3070

Blind Dog

Blind Dog’s grown up mac and cheese has béchamel, white wine and four cheeses—Vermont cheddar, gruyere, monterey jack and gouda.

1251 Kearns Blvd., Park City, 435-655-0800

Cafe Niche

Peppadew peppers add spice to a mac and cheese with crescenza, cheddar and campanelle. Offset the carb overload with arugula salad.

779 E. 300 South, SLC, 801-433-3380

Citris Grill

Some say seafood and cheese shouldn’t mix. Those people are no fun. Citris Grill’s mac and cheese includes crab, carrots, onion, celery and breadcrumbs.

3977 Wasatch Blvd., SLC, 801-466-1202

Hearth and Hill

Their very tasty truffle mac and cheese kicks it up a notch with gruyère, bacon, bread crumbs and chive.

1153 Center Dr., Park City, 435-200-8840

Hub and Spoke Diner

Cavatappi (Italian for corkscrew, explaining the shape) pasta combines with three cheeses, bacon, pickled jalapeño and panko crust.

1291 S. 1100 East, SLC, 801-487-0698

Pat’s BBQ and Sugarhouse BBQ

If you’d rather enjoy your mac and cheese with some great BBQ, these two SLC favorites hit the spot.

Pat’s: 155 W. Commonwealth Ave. (2125 South), SLC, 801-484-5963

Sugarhouse: 880 E. 2100 South, SLC, 801-463-4800

Porch

Porch adds a unique twist with pickled apple relish paired with sharp, chevre and parmesan cheeses and bacon crumble.

11274 Kestrel Rise Rd. G, South Jordan, 801-679-1066

Red Rock Brewing

Enjoy this mac, prepared with bacon, fire roasted chilies, cumin panko and a five cheese cream sauce, with your favorite local beer.

254 S. 200 West, SLC, 801-521-7446

Ruth’s Diner

Because the traditional variation isn’t decadent enough, “Grandma Claire’s” mac and cheese is deep-fried and served with marinara.

4160 Emigration Canyon, SLC, 801-582-5807

Station 22

We didn’t forget about you, Utah County. Station 22’s mac and cheese is a skillet of pasta, melted cheddar, smoked cheddar, parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs.

22 W. Center St., Provo, 801-607-1803

Union Grill

Ogden’s Union Grill describes their mac and cheese as “saucy and cheesy with a toasted top.” Perfect! No notes.

315 24th St., Ogden, 801-621-2830

If you’re vegan or have food allergies, you don’t have to skip the mac and cheese. Vertical Diner has an all plant-based menu with some traditional and non-traditional diner fare. Their macaroni and cheese succeeds where many other vegan mac and cheese dishes fail: rich, creamy taste and smooth texture. Vertical Diner also makes their own cheese sauce that is nut-free as well, unlike a good amount of available dairy-free cheese alternatives.

234 W. 900 South, SLC, 801-484-8378

