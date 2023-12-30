Philanthropy: Make a Wish Utah

For this issue’s special section, we asked philanthropic organizations from around our state to share their missions, success stories and plans for the coming year. We know our readers are generous and community-minded individuals. By sharing good works, we hope you’ll learn about a wide range of opportunities to get involved and help fulfill our partners’ missions.

MAKE-A-WISH UTAH: CREATING BETTER HEALTH OUTCOMES

We’ve all seen the clips that go viral on social media. Make-A-Wish Utah moments can be powerful to watch and witness. But wishes can be even more impactful than just stirring up emotion for those who see a bit of magic come to life. The wishes granted by Make-A-Wish Utah can be just what the doctor ordered—literally.

WHAT IS MAKE-A-WISH UTAH?

Make-A-Wish Utah creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

“A wish is a tool to help children be more resilient as they battle their life-threatening medical condition,” says President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Dudley. “Medical professionals frequently call on Make A-Wish Utah to be an important component of a child’s treatment plan.”

Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. This may improve their quality of life and produce better health outcomes. The impact of a wish far exceeds any one day and can often create benefits that last a lifetime. This impact was evident when teen Laycee received her wish to have her own horse earlier this year.

17-year-old Laycee was born with a congenital heart defect that has created significant challenges in her day-to-day life. She underwent four open-heart surgeries by the time she was five years old and has spent every night of her life on oxygen. Her condition has created many challenges to her health and makes it difficult for her to keep up with her peers as she tires easily. However, Laycee has always indulged in a deep love for horses, and when she learned she could have a wish granted, her decision to have her own horse sparked a turning point in her life. After months of searching for the perfect companion and with invaluable help from community partners, Make-A-Wish Utah presented Laycee with her new horse. Through tears of gratitude, she announced her name would be Willow.

CREATING A LASTING IMPACT

Willow has been a priceless aid to Laycee, providing inspiration and encouragement in trying times. Laycee has undergone two surgeries since her wish for Willow was granted, and during recovery for each Laycee focused her thoughts on riding Willow again and looking forward to spending time with her best friend.

“Willow has motivated Laycee to get through the hard times and never give up,” Laycee’s mother explained. “Laycee has always said that horses are her wings. They allow her to run and play and do things that other kids can do. Horses are her way out of her disability.”

When a wish is granted, a child replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy, and anxiety with hope. Willow has given Laycee the strength she needs to continue battling her critical illness and has unlocked many of the limitations that Laycee’s condition has put on her body.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

component of a child’s healing process. More children are waiting for a wish than ever before and wishes only come true through the generosity of our community. Make-A-Wish Utah needs the engagement of individuals, local companies, and community organizations to provide the financial resources to create life-changing experiences for children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish Utah has many creative avenues to raise funds, find out how at wish.org/utah or make a direct contribution now with the QR code on this page.

Make a Wish Utah

771 E. WINCHESTIER ST., MURRAY

(801) 262-9474 • WISH.ORG/UTAH

See more stories like this and all of our culture and community coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.