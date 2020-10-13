Mara Mazdzer’s Fuse Weddings & Events is still hard at work finding ways to help their clients find meaningful ways to celebrate their most important events safely.

“Due to the pandemic we’ve shifted from events with big guest lists and really refined our approach to celebrations in an intimate application,” Mara says. “We’ve gotten really creative in our planning to ensure these intimate celebrations are full of just as much love, joy and merriment as a traditional wedding would be pre-COVID.”

For example, the high-profile wedding of a Fuse client who coaches in the NBA had to be re-planned in just 17 days after the groom learned he’d be going to Florida for the duration of the basketball season.

“The original wedding date in August was no longer possible,” Mara says. “So the bride brought us on board to make it happen.”

Mara founded Fuse Weddings & Events 11 years ago. The boutique event planning and design studio based in Salt Lake City specializes in destination-Utah weddings in Park City as well as social and special events across the state. She prides herself on creating specialized experiences for her clients and their guests.

“We spend a lot of time getting to know our clients on a personal level, which allows us to infuse their celebration with personal touches and nods to their relationship, experiences together, and plans for the future,” Mara says. “It’s not uncommon for us to receive emails from guests after an event letting us know that they saw or experienced something extraordinary for the first time at our event.”

Mara got into the event business as a private event coordinator at a nightclub space downtown that worked very closely with the Salt Palace Convention Center. She had the opportunity to work with big-name companies like Chevron Oil, Brooks Running, Jansport and Dell Computers.

“Corporate clients are always looking for unique ways to brand an event and make it unique, so much of that has carried over into my social event design,” she says. “My parents and I are Romanian, we immigrated to the US when I was really little. Although I grew up in Utah, I spent my childhood at gatherings full of food (always so much food!), friends and family. My love for bringing people together started at a really young age. I love to celebrate and I’m very sentimental. Having the opportunity to make a career out of marrying those two passions has been incredibly rewarding.”

So what else is new? “We’ve widened our service offerings to include options that allow for the re-planning of an event that would have been elsewhere or would have been larger but has to be reconsidered to take place on a different date, with fewer guests, or in a completely different location.”

