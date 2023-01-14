Philanthropy: Jeff Miller

THE MISSION

The Subaru Love Promise Program is alive and well at Mark Miller Subaru. The retailer has two locations in the valley, but their impact extends far further. Through an open application process, Mark Miller Subaru annually selects from Utah’s litany of charitable organizations to find a lucky number of partners to support through events, donations, marketing, and other support.

Together, Mark Miller Subaru and these organizations form quality collaborations with the unified goal of bettering Utah’s communities.

“The idea behind Love Promise is that Subaru is more than just a car company,” says Jeff Miller, CEO. “We are part of the community and have a responsibility to make it better.”

LOCAL PARTNERSHIPS

Among some $3.2 million in donations since 2010, one of Mark Miller Subaru’s most fortunate partnerships is with Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum. As part of their shared quest for promoting education, Mark Miller Subaru installed an interactive auto shop exhibit within the museum to teach youth the promising career path that can be found in the field of auto technicians. In turn, the museum’s teams revamped the kid’s rooms at Mark Miller’s locations for Subaru’s first-ever “in-store” miniature museums.

“Rather than throwing a bunch of toys in a room and calling it a play area, we now have curated educational experiences,” Miller says. “We call them ‘satellite museums.’”

It is prudent projects like this that have gained Mark Miller Subaru recognition on a national level: they have been granted the Love Promise Customer & Community Commitment Award several times in recent years and were named the National Love Promise Retailer of the Year in 2018.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

When making your end-of-year vehicle purchases, consider making a difference by purchasing from Mark Miller as part of the Subaru Share the Love Event, during which Mark Miller Subaru and Subaru of America will donate $500 for every new Subaru purchased or leased. The customer gets to select from participating charities, dictating where their contributed donation is allocated. And of course, Mark Miller Subaru encourages donations to their two hometown charity partners this year, Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum and Volunteers of America, Utah, during the Subaru Share the Love Event. Both organizations will be at the stores every Saturday during the campaign to interact with customers and share their goals.

“Ultimately, we participate in Subaru Love Promise because it’s the right thing to do,” says Miller. “We want to encourage other businesses to do the same, to show that you can be successful while also being a great community member.”

Mark Miller Subaru Love Promise Proudly Supports

Street Dawg Crew of Utah

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Utah

Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum

Bicycle Collective

Volunteers of America, Utah

Continue Mission

YWCA Utah

markmillersubaru.com

@mmsubaru

