Your Week Ahead: May 20—May 26

Spring has sprung and we have compiled a list of local events happening this week for you to enjoy. From farmer’s markets to cultural celebrations and musicals, the city is as lively as ever. For even more events this week and throughout the month, visit our community events calendar!

Monday 05/20

What: Yoga in the Mountains

Where: Alta Peruvian Lodge Back Lawn

When: 05/20 at 5:30 p.m

Connect with your inner peace surrounded by Alta’s serene mountain landscape during one hour of free yoga. In partnership with Alta Community, yoga is hosted every Monday on the Our Lady of the Snows lawn. Bring your own mat and arrive early to secure a space.

What: Legally Blonde the Musical

Where: Draper Theatre

When: 05/20

The Draper Historic Theatre presents Legally Blonde the Musical, a fabulous award-winning show based on the cult classic film. The action-packed production is packed with memorable songs, dynamic dances and the fantastical journey of Elle Woods. Reserve your tickets here.

Tuesday 05/21

What: Crafts & Carafes

Where: Second Summit Hard Cider Co.

When: 05/21 at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Millcreek cidery hosts weekly craft workshops every Tuesday featuring a new project every time. Visit their website for the latest workshop schedule.

Wednesday 05/22

What: Harvey Milk Day

Where: Scion Cider

When: 05/22 at 7:30 p.m.

Equality Utah has partnered with Scion Cider to host its 1st annual celebration of Harvey Milk Day. The event will offer entertainment, cheese and charcuterie from Beehive Charcuterie, and an opportunity to celebrate the life and work of Harvey Milk’s dedication to LGBTQ+ rights.

What: Zoo Brew

Where: Hogle Zoo

When: 05/22

Leave the kids at home and experience the zoo in an entirely new adults-only perspective. The zoo’s beloved event features sip and bites from local vendors, along with unique animal encounters and live music. The May 22nd installment is themed Wild For Utah! Get your tickets here.

What: Orem’s Farmers Market and Food Fest

Where: 293 E Center St., Orem

When: 05/22 at 5 p.m.

A gathering of 150 small businesses, local musicians and food trucks. Shop locally grown vegetables, fruit, eggs, honey, meat, flowers, baked goods, handcrafted goods and art.

Thursday 05/23

What: Masima: Pacific Island Film Tour 2024

Where: Broadway Centre Cinemas

When: Times Vary Between 5/17-5/23

A film series curated and presented by Salt Lake Film Society, Utah Pacific Islands Knowledge 2 Action Resource and Utah Pacific Island Film Series. The week-long event features dozens of films, short films, panel discussions and more. Find the full schedule on their website.

What: Market Street’s Chef Table Summer Dinner Series

Where: Market Street Grill—Cottonwood

When: 05/23 at 6:30 p.m.

Market Street presents an exclusive culinary event featuring curated seasonal menus celebrating the flavors of summer. Chef Tyson Bohling has created a delectable four-course menu highlighting farm-fresh produce, succulent seafood and more. Drink pairing is optional. Reserve your table on their website.

Friday 05/24

What: Scandinavian Festival 2024

Where: Various venues in Ephraim

When: 05/54-05/25

The biggest Scandinavian gathering in the Mountain West returns Memorial weekend. The multi-venue event takes place across Ephraim, and features food and craft booths, heritage activities and more. Find more info on the event on their site.

What: CRAFT at the Leonardo

Where: The Leonardo

When: 05/24 at 7 p.m

The Leonardo hosts another artist-led craft night, this installment focuses on Roy Lichtenstein’ Crying Girl. Tickets to the paint-along include all supplies. Register for $30.

What: Two Door Cinema Club

Where: The Union Event Center

When: 05/24 at 7 p.m.

The Union hosts Northern Ireland’s Two Door Cinema Club along with opener Daywave. Find tickets at ticketmaster.com.

What: Busker Fest

Where: Block 70 surrounding the Eccles Theatre

When: 05/24-05/25 at 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The annual Busker Fest returns to Salt Lake City to showcase local and traveling street performers. The free event invites onlookers to enjoy musicians, dancers, hula-hoopers, jugglers, comedians and more. The fest headquarters is located on Regent Street between 100 and 200 Sout, performers can be found in the surrounding areas. Find more information and the full festival map here.

Saturday 05/25

What: Asian American and Pacific Islander Month Celebration

Where: Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum

When: 05/25 at 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Gateway Children’s Museum is celebrating Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month with martial arts lessons, lei making and performances by Halau Ku Pono.

What: Moab Arts Festival 2024

Where: Swanny City Park in Moab

When: 05/25-05/26 at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A free arts festival featuring vendor’s tents, live music, food and more.

