Your May Gardening Checklist

Calling all Utah gardeners! Get your garden spring-ready with this checklist of tasks for the month of May. Checklist courtesy of the USU Extension. For more tips, visit Utah State University Gardeners’ Almanac Monthly Gardening Checklists.

Plant warm-season vegetables and annual flowers once the threat of frost has passed.

Plant tomatoes deep enough that they are able to form more roots along the stem to create a vigorous plant.

Thin overcrowded seedlings using scissors. Try to avoid disturbing young roots.

Plant summer-blooming bulbs including gladiola, begonia, dahlia and canna.

Divide warm-season ornamental grasses when new growth begins to emerge.

Allow the foliage of spring blooming bulbs (tulips, daffodils, and crocus) to die down before removing the leaves.

Control broadleaf weeds in the lawn when temperatures are between 60-80 F. Follow the label and stop use of broadleaf herbicides once the temperature is above 85°F.

Apply a slow-release lawn fertilizer to provide long-lasting results through the summer months.

Featured image courtesy of Vitolda Klein via Unsplash.

