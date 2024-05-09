Salt Lake Magazine’s May/June Social Pages

The 2024 Salt Lake Magazine Dining Awards Ceremony

Feb. 26, 2024

Woodbine’s Drift Lounge

Photos by Natalie Simpson and Adam Finkle

Salt Lake magazine held its 2024 Dining Awards at Woodbine Food Hall’s Drift Lounge in Salt Lake’s Granary District on Feb. 26, 2024. At the event, Utah restaurants and food service professionals were honored for their contributions to Utah’s culture and excellence in dining. This year’s Outstanding Restaurant winner was Urban Hill, named alongside 14 other excellent restaurants. Special awards went to Margo Provost at Log Haven (The #RandomPink Award), Francis Fecteau of Libations (Wine and Spirit Education), Angie and Drew Fuller at Oquirrh (The Golden Spoon for Hospitality) and Lavanya Mahate for her outstanding community service.

1) Dave Crabbs (left), Kendra Crabbs, Angel Buhler, Chris Buhler, Will Pliler and Tonya Pliler. 2) Outstanding Restaurant of the Year winner Urban Hill’s chef Nick Zocco and bar manager Bijan Ghiai. 3) Jon Butler (left), Janessa Edwards, Lisa Ward and Jeff Ward from Silver Star Cafe. 4) The ownership group of Casa Del Tamal: Samantha Guerrero (left), Carlos Villa, Cristina Olvera, Salma Guerrero, Frida Guerrero and Andres Sanchez. 5) Adrian Waddington (left), Caine Wenner, Emma Roberts and Jordon Strang. 6) Pho 777’s Tien Truong Avila, left, The Truong and Trang Truong. 7) Scott Gardner (left), David Chon and Clifton Reagle from Water Witch and Bar Nohm. 8) Amy and Marco Stevanoni from Veneto Ristorante Italiano .

K. Rocke Design’s 20th Annivesary

Jan. 24, 2024

Glass House in Salt Lake City

Photos by K. Rocke Design

K. Rocke Design celebrated its 20th year in business at Glass House, the design team’s showroom. The event featured music food and dancing as well as a performance by mentalist Doug Roy and custom-designed KRD merchandise for guests.

1) The K. Rocke Design Team: Susan Heap (left), Morgan Fuller, Kristin Rocke, Morgan Foster and Sue Wilson. 2)

Kristin Rocke (center) with current clients Shruthi Kinkead and Mikisha Haeri

WAREHOUSE Preview

Jan. 11, 2024

The WAREHOUSE in Park City

Photos by Venue Communications

WAREHOUSE, a new, premiere community-driven private car and social club, hosted an exclusive preview debuting their 27,000 square feet of world-class facilities. Guests were treated to Proverbial spirits cocktails while viewing club offerings and the rare, impressive car fleet. WAREHOUSE CEO and Co-Founder, Jake Wolf, presented his vision while discussing membership options for displaying vehicles and for those who would simply like to participate in the community. For more information, visit warehousemotorclub.com and on Instagram @warehousemotorclub

1) Caitlin Riviere (left), Jen Francis, WAREHOUSE CEO Jake Wolf, Jenny Hardman and Amy Lyday. 2) Megan Rule (left), Katie Zamarra, Nate Hedrick, Kali Hedrick and Ryan Hawkins

