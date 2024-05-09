Salt Lake Magazine’s May/June Social Pages

The 2024 Salt Lake Magazine Dining Awards Ceremony
Feb. 26, 2024
Woodbine’s Drift Lounge
Photos by Natalie Simpson and Adam Finkle
Salt Lake magazine held its 2024 Dining Awards at Woodbine Food Hall’s Drift Lounge in Salt Lake’s Granary District on Feb. 26, 2024. At the event, Utah restaurants and food service professionals were honored for their contributions to Utah’s culture and excellence in dining. This year’s Outstanding Restaurant winner was Urban Hill, named alongside 14 other excellent restaurants. Special awards went to Margo Provost at Log Haven (The #RandomPink Award), Francis Fecteau of Libations (Wine and Spirit Education), Angie and Drew Fuller at Oquirrh (The Golden Spoon for Hospitality) and Lavanya Mahate for her outstanding community service.
K. Rocke Design’s 20th Annivesary
Jan. 24, 2024
Glass House in Salt Lake City
Photos by K. Rocke Design
K. Rocke Design celebrated its 20th year in business at Glass House, the design team’s showroom. The event featured music food and dancing as well as a performance by mentalist Doug Roy and custom-designed KRD merchandise for guests.
WAREHOUSE Preview
Jan. 11, 2024
The WAREHOUSE in Park City
Photos by Venue Communications
WAREHOUSE, a new, premiere community-driven private car and social club, hosted an exclusive preview debuting their 27,000 square feet of world-class facilities. Guests were treated to Proverbial spirits cocktails while viewing club offerings and the rare, impressive car fleet. WAREHOUSE CEO and Co-Founder, Jake Wolf, presented his vision while discussing membership options for displaying vehicles and for those who would simply like to participate in the community. For more information, visit warehousemotorclub.com and on Instagram @warehousemotorclub
