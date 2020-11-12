🍽🚨 AND THE FIRST 3 RESTAURANTS ARE.....⁠⠀

1. @slceatery: A small chefs-run restaurant with unique tableside cart service and inventive entrees combining a local sensibility with Asian influences like Norwegian salmon with summer squash, Frog Bench Farms arugula-pumpkin seed pesto and confit potato. 1017 S Main Street,⁠⠀

Salt Lake City, UT, 801-355-7952. slceatery.com ⁠⠀

2. @tablexrestaurant: Probably the edgiest restaurant in Salt Lake City, the three chefs behind this neo-elegant restaurant seem to be pushing boundaries but everything they do is backed by common sense and good taste. I mean good flavor. House-baked bread, housemade butter and seasonal entrees like smoked corn nage, trout roe vinaigrette and potato succotash. Among others. 1457 E 3350 S, Salt Lake City, UT, 385-528-3712. tablexrestaurant.com 🔪⁠⠀

3. @oquirrhslc: Drew and Angie Fuller opened the tiny restaurant of their dreams right before the pandemic hit. So the menu, full of originality, creativity and whimsy, hasn't been appreciated fully by Salt Lake City. Go try the milk-braised potatoes, the chicken confit pie and anything else they've concocted since my last visit. You'll love it. 368 E 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT, 801-359-0426. oquirrhslc.com ⁠⠀

