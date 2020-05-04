Travel “experts”, by which I mean those with a national byline, advise that the best time to visit Mexico City is between March and May.

That may be true, but my advice, based on personal experience, is go whenever you can.

When I said Mexico City was my destination, a lot of people asked me, “Aren’t you a little nervous?”

Frankly, it never occurred to me to be nervous. What, we just lump all of Mexico into one cartel-ridden country? All Mexicans are murderous drug-lords? Sigh. Talk about a jump to judgment.

No, I was not nervous about going to Mexico City and was never nervous when I was there. We booked an Airbnb within walking distance to the Zocalo, we called a Lyft when we wanted to go beyond walking distance and everyone we met was friendly and helpful in our efforts to navigate this mega-city and see as much as possible in the four days we were there.

Which is, frankly, impossible.

You already know this: Mexico City is huge. The greater metropolitan area is the oldest continuously inhabited city in the Western Hemisphere with a population of close to nine million. It’s the largest Spanish-speaking city in the world.