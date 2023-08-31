Women in Business: Mixhers

Obviously, you can’t spell Mixhers without the word “her.”

Women are at the core of the Utah-based female supplement company. Just ask any of the 32 women who make up the entire staff at Mixhers.

“It must be all the power pink,” laughs Jess Toolson, the company’s founder, alluding to Mixher’s color scheme. “We just don’t get many male applicants for our openings.”

With offerings tailored specially to female needs—Mixhers’ most well-known product is called ‘Hertime’ and is a hormone-balancing drink mix intended to alleviate PMS symptoms—the company is very much by women, for women.

But it’s not just the female customers who are at the center of life at Mixhers, Toolson has also made it a priority to build up the women who help her

business thrive.

Each week, on Thursday morning, Mixhers hosts Women in the Mix, an educational lecture and networking event which is open to anyone in the public who would like to attend. During Women in the Mix, a handful of Mixhers team members are given the time to present themselves, share what they do in their daily roles, and answer questions about life and work as professionals. Mixhers hopes to become a brand that can support and inspire many other female entrepreneurs to chase their dreams.

For the extremely young team—Toolson notes that the average age of her staff is around 25—it’s a great opportunity to personally grow as well as build the next generation of future female entrepreneurs and business leaders.

“We have a team full of women that are driven to push themselves. Everyone is a self-starter and wants to become an expert in their specific role. I feel that I could put the Mixhers team toe-to-toe against any other brand. We truly have the most eager, talented and impressive team.” —Jess Toolson, Founder of Mixhers

Things like Women in the Mix, as well as the office’s space and welcoming atmosphere, make Mixhers what it is, a thriving female-driven business that has rapidly grown since Toolson first set up shop in 2019.

It’s a great place to work, employees say, and the shared vision as well as the camaraderie among the team, are the biggest reasons why they’re able to put forth their best efforts.

“I’ve literally never woken up and not been excited to go to work,” says Bethany Bulloch, Mixher’s Social Media and PR Manager. “We’ve built our brand around the shared experience of being a woman and having certain challenges, but being given the tools to feel empowered and able to overcome them.”

There’s a lot to be proud of at Mixhers, but what Toolson calls her greatest source of fulfillment is the friendship that’s easily found among her employees.

“I know I could call any individual team member in a moment of need, and anyone would show up, but that’s not just for me, they would show up for one another,” she says.

“Mixhers is a safe haven. We’ve created a safe space for us to not only put our heads down together at work but also to really enjoy our time with one another.”

2277 W. 700 South, Springville

mixhers.com

@mixhers

