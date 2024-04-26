Where to Take Your Mother to Brunch This Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day. The special day when you get to say thank you, and I’m sorry to the person you stressed, tortured, and cherished more than anyone else growing up, and probably still to this day. If your Mother’s Day plans include taking your dear mother out to brunch, here is a list of a few places to do so.

Wasatch Front

Pago 9th & 9th

The three-course brunch includes a choice of first course including Smoked Salmon Tart or Kale Caesar Salad. Their second course consists of Eggs Benedict, Pago Breakfast Stuffed French Toast Pago Burger and more. Available Sunday May 12th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $55 per person, kids 12 and under are $25.

878 South 900 East, Salt Lake City

801-532-0777

Emigration Cafe

Join Emigration Cafe for a classic Mother’s Day brunch buffet with menu highlights like Three Cheese Artichoke Dip, Asiago Stuffed Gnocci, Brioche French Toast, Shrimp & Grits and more. Available Sunday, May 12th from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. $65 for adults, Kids $24 to $10.

1709 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City

801-906-8101

Laurel Brasserie and Bar

The Grand America team prepare items all day for their famed Mother’s Day Brunch. Their special menu will be offered on Saturday, May 11th and Mother’s Day. Reservations are required. Adults inde for $89, Kids 12 and under eat for $44.50. Make your reservation here

555 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

801-258-6708

Hub & Spoke Diner

Celebrate with family and friends at Hub & Spoke’s Mother’s Day brunch buffet featuring favorites like the Crab Benedict, Chicken & Waffles, Began Grit Skillet and more. Available May 12th, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., $59.99 for adults, Kids under 12 dine for $29.99. Find the full menu, and make your reservation here!

1291 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City

801-487-0698

Stanza Italian Bistro & Wine Bar

The folks at Stanza have put together a great-looking spread for your mother this year.

The menu includes delicious Italian favorites, such as Stanza Lasagna and Szechuan Pepper Bucatini Alla Carbonara, alongside classic brunch items like Waygu Ribeye and Eggs and Jumbo Shrimp & Grits. Available Sunday May 12th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Make your reservation here.

801-746-4441

454 E 300 S, Salt Lake City

Franck’s

Celebrate your Mother with Franks as they offer their coursed Mother’s Day dinner. Menu highlights include Furikake Donute Hole, Duroc Pork Ham & Cheek, Lemon Butter Californai Pacific Cod and more. $115 for adults, $45 for kids 12 and under. Reservations available here.

The Salt Republic at The Hyatt Regency

This year treat the mother figures in your life to a beautiful, celebratory brunch. On Mother’s Day, The Salt Republic at The Hyatt Regency will host a sumptuous brunch buffet featuring surf and turf favorites like King Crab Legs, Kumamoto Oysters, Oquirrh Mountain Elk, Slow Roasted Lamb Leg and more. Brunch is served May 12th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., $75 for adults, $37.50 for children 12 and under.

170 South West Temple, Salt Lake City

La Caille Restaurant

Spoil your mother with a memorable brunch at La Caille. Choose from a lavish selection of appetizers and entrees, like the Waygu Sliders, Seafood Cocktail and Crag Cakes. End your meal with a sweet item like the Creme Brulee French Toast or Lemon Merengue Tart. Adults dine for $125, children 4-12 dine for $60. Make your reservation on OpenTable here.

801-942-1751

9565 Wasatch Blvd Sandy

Log Haven

If a ‘Linner’ is more your mother’s style, don’t skip Log Haven’s Mother’s Day Sunday Supper. With a menu packed full of delicious creations by Chef Dave Jones, you won’t want to miss this. Highlights include Grille Baccaffrost Salmon, Parmigiana Reggiano Risotto and Filet Mignon. Menu avaialbe May 12th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations required. Adults $89 Children $50.

801-272-8255

6451 Mill Creek Canyon Rd., Salt Lake City

Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club

For Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday, May 12, Flanker is offering $5 mimosas and bloody marys, $60 Rose bottles, as well as live music, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Follow it up with shopping for something nice for mom during a stroll around the Gateway.

801-683-7070

6 N. Rio Grande St., Suite #35, Salt Lake City

Harvest Restaurant

Celebrate mom with a delicious brunch at the award-winning Harvest Restaurant! Their beloved Mother’s Day Brunch contains a variety of salads, bread, entrées, breakfast items, desserts, and a chef’s carving station. Space is limited and reservations are highly recommended. For reservations, call 801-768-4990. Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m to 2 p.m.. Adults: $49.95, Children (6-11): $24.95, Children (1-5): $2.50 per year.

3003 N Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

Located at Water Tower Plaza

Urban Hill

Urban Hill, recently named our 2024 Outstanding Restaurant of the Year, is presenting a Mother’s Day buffet-style brunch for the women you cherish most. Relax in their inviting dining room while Chef Nick Zocco and the team present a menu overflowing with familiar brunch favorites. From Breakfast Enchiladas to Peppercorn Rosemary Prime Rib and stacks of Lemon Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes, the wide selections of this hearty feast are sure to satiate every palate. Available Sunday May 12th from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm. Seats to this special event cost $79/per adult and $35/per child and can be reserved by calling 385-295-4200.

510 South 310 West, Salt Lake City

Wasatch Back

KITA



Devour Mother’s Day Brunch at KITA with an incredible spread of seasonal favorites like eggs benedict, banana bread French toast, spring onion soup, pan seared salmon & asparagus, build-your-own omelets, and a variety of desserts. $70 for adults, $35 for children 12 and under. Reservations are available on OpenTable. Sunday May 12th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2417 West High Mountain Road, Park City

435-800-1992

Riverhorse on Main

Enjoy an all-you-can-eat Mother’s Day Tapas Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. $125 for adults, kids 12 and under dine for $75. Reservations are available on Resy.

540 Main St., Park City

435-649-3536

Snowbasin

Snowbasin is hosting its famed Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at Earl’s Lodge this year, and have added a Saturday date due to high demand. Treat your mother to an array of elevated dishes like freshly carved prime rib, blackened salmon, locally cured charcuterie and more. The brunch will also feature several made-to-order stations where skilled chefs will make omelets and waffles suited to your taste. Available Saturday May 11th and May 12th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adults eat for $89, children 5-12 are $34, kids under 4 eat for free. Make your reservation here.

3925 East Snowbasin Rd., Huntsville

801-620-1000