Where to Take Your Mother to Brunch This Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day. The special day when you get to say thank you, and I’m sorry to the person you stressed, tortured, and cherished more than anyone else growing up, and probably still to this day. If your Mother’s Day plans include taking your dear mother out to brunch, here is a list of a few places to do so.

Stanza Italian Bistro & Wine Bar

The folks at Stanza have put together a great-looking spread for your mother this year.

The Brunch menu includes Eggs Benedict, Steak & Eggs, and a Duck Confit Hash that might have me convinced to be there. Sunday May 14th from 10 am to 3 pm. Make your reservations here.

801-746-4441

454 E 300 S, Salt Lake City

The Salt Republic at The Hyatt Regency

This year treat the mother figures in your life to a beautiful, celebratory brunch. On Mother’s Day, The Salt Republic at The Hyatt Regency will host a sumptuous brunch featuring culinary delights such as Made-To-Order Omelets, Brioche French Toast, Chicken n’ Waffles, Croque Monsieur, Caramelized Peach Pancakes with salted caramel and cinnamon streusel, Sweet Pea Risotto, Aji Amarillo Braised Chicken and much more. Seafood dishes include a Cold Smoked Salmon Bagels and Lox Station and a fresh seafood station featuring king crab, jumbo poached shrimp, Bloody Mary cocktail sauce, local hot sauce, and lemon. Open to both guests of the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City and locals, the upscale lobby-level restaurant is an ideal place to celebrate a memorable Mother’s Day. Pricing starts at $70 per adult and $35 for children 12 and under. Children under 4 eat free. Tickets are available here. Sunday, May 14, from 10 am to 3 pm,

170 South West Temple, Salt Lake City

La Caille Restaurant

Make Mother’s Day delightful at La Caille Restaurant.

Let us lavish Mom with the best Food, Drink, and Service with a family style brunch.

Menu items include a Seafood Cocktail, Blueberry Brioche French Toast, Wagyu sliders, and more, on top of the stunning grounds. This is a Mother’s Day Brunch you don’t want to miss. May 14th from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Adults $125 and children 4 to 12 $60. Make your reservations here.

801-942-1751

9565 Wasatch Blvd Sandy

Log Haven

If a dinner is more your mother’s style, don’t skip Log Haven’s Mother’s Day Sunday Supper. With a menu packed full of delicious creations by Chef Dave Jones, you won’t want to miss this.

Reservations required. Adults $83.00 Children $49.00

801-272-8255

6451 Mill Creek Canyon Rd., Salt Lake City

Harvest Restaurant

Celebrate mom with a delicious brunch at the award-winning Harvest Restaurant! Our popular Mother’s Day Brunch contains a variety of salads, bread, entrées, breakfast items, desserts, and a chef’s carving station. Space is limited and advance reservations are highly recommended. For reservations, call 801.768.4990. Saturday, May 13, 10 am – 2 pm. Adults: $47.95, Children (6-11): $22.95, Children (1-5): $2 per year.

3003 N Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

Located at Water Tower Plaza

Urban Hill

Urban Hill is presenting a Mother’s Day buffet-style brunch for the women you cherish most. Relax in their inviting dining room while Chef Nick Zocco and the team present a menu overflowing with familiar brunch favorites. From charcuterie & cheese boards to smoked salmon to sweet candied yams and stacks of blueberry pancakes, the wide selections of this hearty feast are sure to satiate every palate. And when the time comes to raise a glass to Mom, say cheers with For the Love of Honey – a citric sipper made with Espolòn blanco tequila, saffron honey and bay leaf bitters.

Sunday May 14th from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm. Seats to this special event cost $75/per adult and $35/per child and can be reserved by calling 385.295.4200.

510 South 310 West, Salt Lake City

Hearth and Hill

And over in Park City, the group is presenting a Mother’s Day unlimited buffet brunch at its award-winning flagship bistro Hearth and Hill, the kitchen team will be pulling out all the stops for this feast, with a DIY parfait station, shrimp cocktails galore and juicy prime ribs cooked to order. To toast the brilliant women in your world, order your drink of choice from Hearth and Hill’s extensive cocktail offerings, curated wine list or specialty beer selections; beverages offered a la carte. A kids menu is also available to satisfy even the pickiest eaters in your family, with tickets priced at $29.95/per kid and $59.95/per adult. Sunday May 14th from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm

Reservations can be made here.

1153 Center Drive, Park City

Escala Provisions Company

Enjoy Mother’s Day breakfast and lunch specials at Escala Provisions Company this year, including candied salmon salad, croque madame, and smoked brisket hash. Start the day with huevos rancheros, The Centric Benedict, vegan hash, or apple pie buttermilk pancakes, or dine midday on soups, salads, tempura battered fish & chips, The Cuban, mushroom ramen, decadent desserts, and a full menu of wine, beer, and spirits.

Sunday May 14th

3551 North Escala Court, Park City

KITA

Devour Mother’s Day Brunch at KITA with an incredible spread of seasonal favorites like eggs benedict, banana bread French toast, spring onion soup, pan seared salmon & asparagus, build-your-own omelets, and a variety of desserts. $90 for adults, $40 for children 12 and under. Reservations are available on OpenTable. Sunday May 14th from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

2417 West High Mountain Road, Park City

POWDER at Waldorf Astoria Park City

Delight in a Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet from POWDER at Waldorf Astoria Park City with lively action stations of made-to-order omelettes, crepes, carved ham, and prime rib. Choose from dishes like acai bowls, chia seed parfaits, eggs benedict, shakshouka, a variety of soups, salads, seafood bar, roasted pork loin, salmon, and a special kids’ buffet. $110 for adults, $55 for children. Reservations are available at 435-647-5566 or OpenTable. Sunday May 14th.

2100 Frostwood Blvd., Park City

Riverhorse on Main

Enjoy an all-you-can-eat Mother’s Day Tapas Brunch from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. paired with a brand new list of summer cocktails and live music from Teresa Cooke. $95 for adults, $65 for kids 12 and under. Reservations are available on Resy.

540 Main St., Park City

Stein Eriksen Lodge

Indulge in a lavish Mother’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Enjoy a variety of soups, salads, sushi, smoked fish, shellfish, mussels, action stations of sesame crusted tuna, omelets, waffles, and bananas foster crepes, and savory entrees of avocado toast and poached eggs, grilled Double R Ranch strip loin, sage-citrus roasted chicken, balsamic grilled eggplant, a special kids’ buffet, and Chef Stevie-Ray’s dessert display. $85 for adults, $35 for kids 5-12.

7700 Stein Way, Park City

UTOG Brewing

UTOG Brewing is offering a Mother’s Day Brunch, featuring an exclusive menu full of tasty things like Steak Oscar & Eggs, Red Velvet Pancakes, Chilaquiles, Biscuits and Gravy, and more. Sunday May 14th from 11 am to 2 pm. Reservations required info@utogbrewing.com

2331 Grant Ave, Ogden

Discover the latest community news in SLC and beyond. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.