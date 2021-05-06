For more than a year, we spent countless holidays within the confines of our homes, unable to truly celebrate with friends and family. However, as vaccinations increase, more of us are ready to safely celebrate our moms. The weather is nice and Spring is in the air, so it’s the perfect time to gather indoors or out and enjoy Mother’s Day specials from these local favorites.

Harvest Restaurant

If you’re down by Thanksgiving Point on May 8, Harvest Restaurant is serving a brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that is sure to spoil all mothers.

3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, 801-768-4990

Franck’s

Franck’s chicken skin burger

Franck’s is a small, cozy restaurant in Holladay with big flavors. They are taking reservations for a three-course Mother’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 8.

6263 Holladay Blvd., Holladay, 801-274-6264

Archibald’s Restaurant

Celebrate the mothers in your life with breakfast at Archibald’s Restaurant in Gardner’s Village from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 8. After eating, pick up some flowers from Simply Flowers and chocolates from the Chocolate Covered Wagon.

1100 W. 7800 S., West Jordan, 801-566-6940

Passion Flour

Pastries at Passion Flour

For a special Mother’s Day treat, pre-order a macaron bouquet from Passion Flour (an authentic French and 100% plant-based bakery) for pick-up on May 9 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Their brunch menu, including Mother’s Day specials, is available for takeout and delivery.

165 E. 900 S., SLC, 385-242-7040

La Caille

Transport yourself to the French countryside in feeling and flavor at La Caille. Using all locally-sourced and home-grown ingredients, their Mother’s Day brunch on May 8 is sure to be a superior experience.

9565 Wasatch Blvd., Sandy, 801-942-1751

Pago

Pago is serving a three-course brunch for Mother’s Day

Treat your mom to an intimate three-course brunch at Pago on May 9. Or, if you want to celebrate from the comforts of your home, order a Take & Bake Meal Kit for pick-up on May 8 between noon and 3 p.m.

878 S. 900 E., SLC, 801-532-0777

Log Haven

If you’re not looking to get up early, but still want to get out of the house, head over to Log Haven for their Mother’s Day luncheon on May 9 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nestled into Millcreek canyon, it’s a beautiful and intimate place to celebrate.

6451 Mill Creek Canyon Rd., SLC, 801-272-8255

Bambara

Seared loin of elk at Bambara

Bambara embraces innovative new American cuisine. Take your mother here for brunch with a fresh-and-local twist.

202 S. Main St., SLC, 801-363-5454

Tuscany

If Italian fine-dining is more your style, Tuscany is the perfect choice. They will be serving a Mother’s Day Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring both a buffet and items to order for the table.

2832 E. 6200 S., SLC, 801-277-9919

Tulie Bakery

Pre-order your Mother’s Day dessert from Tulie Bakery by May 6. They have created a special flavor this year for Mother’s Day—dark chocolate orange olive oil cake with mascarpone frosting.

863 E. 700 S., SLC, 801-883-9741

1510 S. 1500 E., SLC, 801-410-4217

