From where I stand on the motherhood continuum, Mother’s Day is every day. While superheroes are considered fictional, consider this, who else would place their head on a chopping block, fry it up in a pan and do your dirty work? It could be a friend, possibly your partner, but almost always, it’s your mom. Adopted, biological, an aunt, a grandma, perhaps a guy played the mom role for you, no matter. This is not meant to guilt, but to nudge you toward a more proactive approach to Mother’s Day gifts. We asked SLmag staffers (some who also carry the title of mom) what moms REALLY want for mother’s day gifts.

#1 Do something WITH them. Duh.

#2 Empty the Dishwasher. Put things away and here’s a stretch, possibly reload, don’t throw her nice china or knives in there (they need to washed by hand). Place a post-it note with some cute words like, “D.O.N.E. <3″—or—”Hey Mom, it’s about time I did this ;).”

#3 Get her car washed with the works. If your mom will allow, borrow her car, fill up the tank and take it to the wash, all those deep encrusted goldfish crackers, and lingering sour milk spills be gone. BTW: The Supersonic Car Wash on 700 E. 3900 South, has the best vacuums ever.

#4 Do yard work. OMG, you would think we asked you to commit a crime to pull a weed, mow the grass or plant something new. Run on over to Cactus and Tropicals on 2700 South and browse their amazing indoor and outdoor plant selection. Flowers like geraniums and petunias keep blooming all summer long and love full sun, and while they don’t smell like roses, they will brighten up your mom’s front porch, and she’ll think of you every time she admires them. —Amanda Pratt, SLmag Production team. Cactus and Tropicals, 2735 S. 2000 East, SLC, 801-485-2542.

Pick up some plants for mom! 2019 Wasatch Community Gardens Plant Sale Saturday, May 11 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Rowland Hall

720 S. 1580 East, SLC

#5 Do the Laundry. Do it right as well. No mixing reds with whites unless she loves pink! Pull out the delicates and don’t throw them into the dryer… we could go on and on here, use your common sense: sort, fold, hang. —Megan Bartholomew, Utah Style and Design Web Editor.

#6 Make a meal (and DO those dishes). You may not be a Michelin-starred chef, but there isn’t one in Utah anyway. And if you don’t want to cook, you’ve got plenty of options and to help, we’ve listed some of our top Mother’s Day brunch picks here.

#7 Give her the day off. Her special day doesn’t end with that breakfast you made her. For once, why not leave her alone and hold off on asking for favors?

#8 Frame a special photo. Take an existing one or have them printed at Costco or Walgreens, SLmag’s Exec Editor, Mary Malouf loves to find re-cycled frames at the D.I., and custom frames from Signed & Numbered, 2320 S. West Temple, SLC, 801-596-2093.

#9 Plan an event. It doesn’t have to be big, but something the two of you can do together and enjoy. A hike up to City Creek, a weekend trip to Bryce, a pedicure. At The Kura Door, you only have to go as far as the Avenues for a couple massage complete with a warm coconut milk drench. The Kura Door, 1136 3rd Ave., SLC, 801-364-2400.

#10 The CARD (we like the ones you make yourself). If your mom is like me, I am a sucker for a handmade, handwritten “mama I love you” note. We hold onto these documents like rare, prized possessions, don’t miss out on this. Penmanship is a dying art, and custom lettering and calligraphy are fun ways to make a card uniquely yours. Tabula Rasa Social Stationers at Trolley Square has an exquisite assortment of beautiful papers and fine writing instruments—your words really do matter. 330 Trolley Square, SLC, 801-575-5043.

BONUS: Chocolate. Maybe you don’t know what sweet, savory or salty treat is your mom’s favorite, but find out and give it to her. Hint-hint: Alter Eco Brown Butter or Coconut Toffee, or the Choco Taco from Normal Ice Cream. 525 Trolley Square, SLC, 385-800-1367 (opens daily after 4 p.m.).