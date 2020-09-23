What a glorious thing is a full-size movie screen! I’ve become so accustomed to TV- and computer-sized viewing, the sight of those giant images kind of took my breath away. I’m not kidding.

We were the guests of City Home Collective (and thank you) last night at Redman Studio Motor Cinema. A few containers arranged around Redman’s back lot accommodate a full-size movie screen to create a semi-permanent pop-up cinema as part of Salt Lake Film Society‘s efforts to keep movie-going alive in the time of Covid.

We watched Casablanca. Yes, again. This is a movie that never ages, the problems of three little people amounting to more than a hill of beans in a world of crazy. Every line has become a meme. And in a drive-in nobody minds if you recite the lines right along with Ingrid and Humphrey and the always-delightful fat man or cry when the French strumpet sings La Marseillaise.

There is a slight dissonance watching Casablanca during these Covid-warped times—everyone in the movie except Rick is longing to get to America, land of the free. You might find yourself thinking, “What?? I think you might head for Canada, instead.”

For more local A&E, click here.

For more information on Movie Night at Redman, click here.