National Park Week: What You Need To Know

National Park Week 2022 falls April 16–24, and to celebrate, parks across the country will host a variety of special programs, events and experiences.

If you want to get out and enjoy Utah’s National Parks and Monuments during National Park Week, there are a few things you should know to make the most of your experience.

Turret Arch visible thru North Window Arch, Arches National Park (courtesy Visit Utah)

Arches National Park

Even during National Park Week, to enter the park from April 3 to October 3, 2022, visitors will need a Timed Entry Ticket. You can reserve yours on Recreation.gov up to three months prior to visiting. If you missed the window, limited tickets will be available for day-before purchase—but they will go fast! If you have your ticket, be aware that, between March and October, wait times at the park entrance may exceed 30 minutes, especially 9 a.m.–2 p.m. During National Park Week, you can also check out the Art In The Parks programming with this year’s resident artist.

Bryce Canyon National Park

The winter closure of the Wall Street side of the Navajo Loop is still in effect. The Connecting Trail between Bryce Point and the Peekaboo Loop and the Agua Canyon Connecting Trail are closed. Rangers are warning that the Mossy Cave trail has become extremely crowded and they do not recommend visitation between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and vehicles parking outside of the provided parking lot are subject to being ticketed or towed. You can catch Rangers’ daily Hoodoo Geology Talks.

Canyonlands National Park (photo by Audrey Livingston, courtesy Visit Utah)

Canyonlands National Park

The last section of Druid Arch Trail is closed at the ladder until further notice. The ladder is broken, and Rangers say venturing beyond that point on the trail is unsafe. Rangers, however, can take you on a 4-hour guided walking tour of Horseshoe Canyon.

Capitol Reef National Park

The Fremont River Trail is undergoing trail improvements. The work will progress in sections and these sections will be closed to visitors for safety purposes and to facilitate work. Until August 31, 2022, the heads of Burro Wash and Fivemile Wash and Shinob Canyon and any route descending into Shinob, including Na-gah, Nighthawk, & Timpie, are closed to the public to protect sensitive resources. The Utah Dept. of Transportation is making improvements to SR 24 in the vicinity of the park. Expect 15 minute delays. Capitol Reef National Park has started an orchard rehabilitation project in the historic Fruita orchards. Beginning on April 11, 2022, park staff will plant 260 young peach trees in the Guy Smith Orchard. Only pick ripe fruit from orchards that have “U-Pick Fruit” signs.

View from Angels Landing, Zion National Park (courtesy Visit Utah).

Zion National Park

On March 19, 2022, shuttles resumed operating in Zion Canyon and Springdale. No private vehicles are allowed on the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive during the shuttle season. After April 1, 2022, everyone who hikes Angels Landing needs to have a permit. Do not drink the water, as there is currently a toxic cyanobacteria bloom in the Virgin River and the streams of Zion National Park. Be aware of and do not disturb the falcons nesting currently in the park.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Multiple Lake Powell launch ramps are closed to all access due to historically low water levels, including Wahweap Stateline, Wahweap Auxiliary and Bullfrog North. Dangling Rope Marina is also closed for 2022. Park staff is also warning travelers on Utah State Highway 95 in rural Utah that beginning April 1, 2022, fuel service will not be available in Hite, Utah. While not technically during National Park Week, you can check out a free stargazing event at Horseshoe Bend.

More On National Park Week

The National Park Service is inviting the public to join the conversation and share favorite memories, tips, and stories about visiting national parks using the hashtag #NationalParkWeek. This year’s National Park Week’s overarching theme is “sPark Connections,” but every day during the week will have a unique theme, and the National Park Service is inviting park visitors to participate by answering questions and staying caught up on social media. Here’s the lineup:

Saturday, April 16: “sPark Discovery.” National Park Week kicks off with a fee-free day to encourage everyone to find something new by visiting a national park, especially one that may be close to home, a park you haven’t considered visiting, or one you never realized is a national park! What new national park will you discover?

Sunday, April 17: “sPark Creativity.” National parks have inspired artistic expression and creativity for generations. What is your park muse? What masterpiece can you create?

Monday, April 18: “sPark Collaboration.” We get along with a little help from our friends. Meet our many partners that help expand our reach and offerings and connect people to parks. How can you get involved or participate in opportunities?

Tuesday, April 19: “sPark Innovation.” The National Park Service incorporates the latest technology to support conservation and preservation efforts while consistently working to improve the visitor experience. How can we surprise you with innovation?

Wednesday, April 20: “sPark Opportunities.” On Workforce Wednesday, learn about the work we do and the employment opportunities available in the National Park Service and with partner organizations. How can you join?

Thursday, April 21: “sPark Preservation.” The National Park Service is a leader and partner in preservation of historic, cultural, natural and recreational resources nationally—and even internationally! How can you get involved in preservation?

Friday, April 22: “sPark Action.” On Earth Day we look at the health of the environment and how we impact its wellbeing and vice versa. What actions can you do to contribute to a healthy world?

Saturday, April 23: “sPark Curiosity.” The National Park Service preserves and protects unique places with fascinating stories and unique landscapes. What are you curious about? What fascinating things can you discover?

Sunday, April 24: “sPark Memories.” Generations of visitors have created lasting memories in national parks. What memories and traditions will you create?

The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours. If you’re a big fan of visiting multiple parks throughout the year, check out the annual $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass. The pass allows unlimited entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks that normally charge an entrance fee.

Learn more about National Park Week on the NPS website. For more outdoor adventures, subscribe to Salt Lake magazine to receive the latest issue to your home.