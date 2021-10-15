Fall drinks don’t always have to be toddies and cider. Bartender Mckenzie Foster of Post Office Place shows us that gin pairs well with sweater weather. Using the basic Negroni as reference, Foster reimagines the classic cocktail with a peach aperitif and blanco vermouth. The two play well with Waterpocket’s robust gin without venturing into sweet territory. Foster adds a touch of Chinese Secret Bitters to evoke the flavor of fall, and the spicy undertones are well placed. The mixture is light yet surprisingly hardy and warm. It’s the perfect sipper during the transitional season.







Bartender Mckenzie Foster of Post Office Place; Photo by Adam Finkle/Salt Lake magazine

Rinquinquin Negroni

Cocktail by Mckenzie Foster

What’s Inside

1.5 oz Waterpocket Gin

.75 oz La Pivón Blanco Vermouth

.75 oz Rinquinquin Peach Apertif

Chinese Secret Bitters

Stir and Sip

Place a large block of ice in a rocks glass and sprinkle it with bitters to your taste. Then, add the ingredients starting with the Vermouth and Rinquinquin. Once the gin joins the party, stir until all ingredients are blended. Garnish with a fresh lemon twist and enjoy.

Bartender’s Choice

Missing a few ingredients in your home bar? Swap out the Waterpocket Gin for something similarly delicate. Just be sure to avoid anything overly floral or peppered.

Read more on bars and libations in Utah.