Sugar House was the model neighborhood: walkable, streets lined with small mom and pop shops featuring unique, offbeat and idiosyncratic merchandise and small, locally-owned cafes and bars. Supposedly the urban developers behind Daybreak studied Sugar House as an example of the ideal small-town feel urban-neighborhood they wanted to recreate brand-new ground up. Streets are lined with older houses, prairie, arts and crafts-style and brick bungalows. Since then, Sugar House has changed a lot—the 50-foot obelisk commemorating the old beet sugar refinery after which the neighborhood is named remains despite more mainstream businesses, high-rise apartments and some refiguring.

What the locals have to say… “We like living in Sugar House because it has a real positive vibe going. There are so many great places to eat, get groceries, the post office, and there’s a lot of diverse businesses as well. And it’s all within walking distance. There’s great places to walk the dogs, such as the McClelland trail, and the parks, and the people are friendly. But it is getting congested, and the traffic at times can be a real problem.” —DEE COSTLEY

The area is still a lively favorite—The Ruin serves bubbles by the glass in an iced glass to relax within your easy chair. Kimi’s Chop & Oyster House in the historic Sugar House Station post office serves oysters at happy hour and the signature eccentricity is still found in a row of shops on the north side of 2100 South—Central Book Exchange, Sugar House Coffee and, of course, the beloved Best Friends, where folks stop in just to pet the dogs and cats even if they’re not going to adopt.

PLACES WE LOVE:

Home Again: A curated collection of used furniture.

Sugar House Park: Probably the best sledding in town

Central Book Exchange: An old-fashioned used book store

Blick Art: Art supplies for pro and am

Sugar House Distillery: Spirits handcrafted one small batch at a time- Check out this virtual interview we recently did with the CEO of Sugar House Distillery.

THE NUMBERS:

The median age in Sugar House is 13% higher than Salt Lake City.

Population by race/ethnicity: White 90.36 // Black or African American 1.04 // Asian 3.71

The median home value in Sugar House is $464,071 and rising.