What To Do New Year’s Eve In Utah

New Year’s Eve is almost here and with it the perfect opportunity to show 2021 the door. While the big party with the countdown to midnight is a classic stand-by for a reason, there’s no need to limit ourselves–there are plenty of events around Salt Lake City, providing an ample number of ways to say “good riddance” to another year.

BARS & PARTIES

Last Hurrah 2021

The Gateway

18 N. Rio Grande Street, SLC

Friday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-midnight

This free event will be open to the public. The main stage will be featuring DJ Justin Cornwall, and local bands brother and The Rubies. Draft beer, wine, hot cocktails and hot chocolate will be served in the main plaza.

12th Annual NYE Masquerade Ball

Salt Lake City Hilton

255 S. West Temple, SLC

Friday, Dec. 31, at 9 p.m.–1 a.m.

Giveaways, dancing, food, door prizes, and dance the night away to DeeJay Stario; $150 per person for dinner tickets, $50 for reception only tickets.

The Black & White Ball NYE Party

Urban Lounge

241 S. 500 East, SLC

Friday, Dec. 31, doors open at 8 p.m.

With Flash & Flare and Jesse Walker; tickets $10 per person, $150 to reserve a booth.

The 4th Annual Silver Ball

Quarters Arcade Bar

5 E. 400 South, SLC

Friday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m.

Free-play pinball, live music, and drinks; first annual Silver Ball Showdown pinball competition starts at 5 p.m.

New Year’s Eve With Brighter Tides

The Rest

331 Main Street, SLC

Friday, Dec. 31, at 10 p.m.–1 a.m.

Musical Performance by Leah Woods; $80-$90 per person.

New Year’s Eve 2022

Flanker

6 N. Rio Grande St., Suite #35, SLC

Friday, Dec. 31

DJ Scene; $20 per person

Countdown to NYE Party

The Complex

536 W. 100 South, SLC

Friday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

DJs, giveaways, special guest appearances; $15-$35 per person.

JRC Events Presents: NEW YEARS EVE 2022

Union Event Center

235 N. 500 West, SLC

Friday, Dec. 31, doors open at 8pm

Shows at 9 p.m., 10 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight; $30-$75 per person.

Great Gatsby Gala

Prohibition

151 E. 6100 South, Murray

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Dress in 1920s attire, burlesque shows at 7:30, 9:30, 11:15 p.m.; $25 admission at door, reservations required.

SHOWS

Mokie New Year’s Eve

The Commonwealth Room

195 W. 2100 South, SLC

Friday, Dec. 31, doors open at 8 p.m.

$40 per person.

Pixie & The Partygrass Boys New Year’s Eve

The Depot

13 N. 400 West, SLC

Friday, Dec. 31, doors open at 7 p.m.

$15 per person.

DINING & DRINKING

New Year’s Eve Food and Beer Pairing

Bewilder Brewing

445 S. 400 West, SLC

Friday, Dec. 31, 7-10 p.m.

Six-course meal with five 8 oz. beers (including a small batch beer release) and a brewery tour; $125 per person.

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Finca

Finca

1513 S. 1500 East, SLC

Friday, Dec. 31; Book reservations through Opentable

Four-course tasting menu with vegetarian options; $75, optional $32 wine pairing.

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Franck’s

Franck’s

6263 S. Holladay Blvd., SLC

Friday, Dec. 31, 7-10 p.m.

Five-course meal; $165 per person.

New Year’s Eve at Pago

Pago (9th and 9th)

878 S. 900 East, SLC

Friday, Dec. 31, 5–9 p.m.

Five course tasting menu; $95, optional $35 wine pairing.

New Year’s Eve at Pago 2.0

Pago On Main

341 S. Main Street, SLC

Friday, Dec. 31, 4–10 p.m.

Three-course tasting menu; $65, optional $35 wine pairing.

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Stanza

Stanza

454 E. 300 South, SLC

Friday, Dec. 31

Five-course prix-fixe meal; $95 per person.

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Tuscany

Tuscany

2832 E. 6200 South, SLC

Friday, Dec. 31

Four-course menu; $150 per person.

