What To Do New Year’s Eve In Utah

New Year’s Eve is almost here and with it the perfect opportunity to show 2021 the door. While the big party with the countdown to midnight is a classic stand-by for a reason, there’s no need to limit ourselves–there are plenty of events around Salt Lake City, providing an ample number of ways to say “good riddance” to another year.
BARS & PARTIES
Last Hurrah 2021
The Gateway
18 N. Rio Grande Street, SLC
Friday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-midnight
This free event will be open to the public. The main stage will be featuring DJ Justin Cornwall, and local bands brother and The Rubies. Draft beer, wine, hot cocktails and hot chocolate will be served in the main plaza.
12th Annual NYE Masquerade Ball
Salt Lake City Hilton
255 S. West Temple, SLC
Friday, Dec. 31, at 9 p.m.–1 a.m.
Giveaways, dancing, food, door prizes, and dance the night away to DeeJay Stario; $150 per person for dinner tickets, $50 for reception only tickets.
The Black & White Ball NYE Party
Urban Lounge
241 S. 500 East, SLC
Friday, Dec. 31, doors open at 8 p.m.
With Flash & Flare and Jesse Walker; tickets $10 per person, $150 to reserve a booth.
The 4th Annual Silver Ball
Quarters Arcade Bar
5 E. 400 South, SLC
Friday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m.
Free-play pinball, live music, and drinks; first annual Silver Ball Showdown pinball competition starts at 5 p.m.
New Year’s Eve With Brighter Tides
The Rest
331 Main Street, SLC
Friday, Dec. 31, at 10 p.m.–1 a.m.
Musical Performance by Leah Woods; $80-$90 per person.
New Year’s Eve 2022
Flanker
6 N. Rio Grande St., Suite #35, SLC
Friday, Dec. 31
DJ Scene; $20 per person
Countdown to NYE Party
The Complex
536 W. 100 South, SLC
Friday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.
DJs, giveaways, special guest appearances; $15-$35 per person.
JRC Events Presents: NEW YEARS EVE 2022
Union Event Center
235 N. 500 West, SLC
Friday, Dec. 31, doors open at 8pm
Shows at 9 p.m., 10 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight; $30-$75 per person.
Great Gatsby Gala
Prohibition
151 E. 6100 South, Murray
Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Dress in 1920s attire, burlesque shows at 7:30, 9:30, 11:15 p.m.; $25 admission at door, reservations required.
SHOWS
Mokie New Year’s Eve
The Commonwealth Room
195 W. 2100 South, SLC
Friday, Dec. 31, doors open at 8 p.m.
$40 per person.
Pixie & The Partygrass Boys New Year’s Eve
The Depot
13 N. 400 West, SLC
Friday, Dec. 31, doors open at 7 p.m.
$15 per person.
DINING & DRINKING
New Year’s Eve Food and Beer Pairing
Bewilder Brewing
445 S. 400 West, SLC
Friday, Dec. 31, 7-10 p.m.
Six-course meal with five 8 oz. beers (including a small batch beer release) and a brewery tour; $125 per person.
New Year’s Eve Dinner at Finca
Finca
1513 S. 1500 East, SLC
Friday, Dec. 31; Book reservations through Opentable
Four-course tasting menu with vegetarian options; $75, optional $32 wine pairing.
New Year’s Eve Dinner at Franck’s
Franck’s
6263 S. Holladay Blvd., SLC
Friday, Dec. 31, 7-10 p.m.
Five-course meal; $165 per person.
New Year’s Eve at Pago
Pago (9th and 9th)
878 S. 900 East, SLC
Friday, Dec. 31, 5–9 p.m.
Five course tasting menu; $95, optional $35 wine pairing.
New Year’s Eve at Pago 2.0
Pago On Main
341 S. Main Street, SLC
Friday, Dec. 31, 4–10 p.m.
Three-course tasting menu; $65, optional $35 wine pairing.
New Year’s Eve Dinner at Stanza
Stanza
454 E. 300 South, SLC
Friday, Dec. 31
Five-course prix-fixe meal; $95 per person.
New Year’s Eve Dinner at Tuscany
Tuscany
2832 E. 6200 South, SLC
Friday, Dec. 31
Four-course menu; $150 per person.
