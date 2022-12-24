Where to Eat in Utah For New Year’s Eve

Ring in the New Year surrounded by good friends and even better food. To make your reservation hunt easier, we rounded up our favorite restaurants in Utah offering delectable coursed meals, pairings and bites on New Year’s Eve.

Salt Lake City

Cucina Wine Bar

Cucina Wine Bar is hosting a six-course paired wine dinner for New Year’s Eve. Reservations required, and space is limited. Call 801-322-3055 to reserve your spot.

Cost: $200 / pp

Finca

Enjoy a tapas menu from Finca for New Year’s Eve. Included are pinxtos, vegetable, seafood, and meat tapas, and desserts. Optional wine pairing. Reservations required.

Cost: $75 for food, $42 for wine + tax and 20% gratuity

Franck’s

Franck’s is hosting a six-course New Year’s Eve dinner with seating from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Reservations required.

Menu:

Torn and toasted beef marrow brioche

Half sashimi Japanese yellowtail

Champagne preserved lemon and brie bisque

36-day dry-aged Jurgielewicz duck

Hereford beef tenderloin roast

Passionfruit creme catalania

Cost: $175 per person, $90 for children 12 and under

La Caille

La Caille is serving a fantastic five-course New Year’s Eve dinner featuring A-5 Wagyu steak. Reservations required.

Menu:

Lobster Fondue – Fennel, Turnips, Sunchoke Puree

Duck Consomme – Acorn Squash, Pork Cheek Ravioli

Scallops – Bacon, Pumpkin, Kohlrabi, Black Truffles, Root Vegetable Beggars Purse

A-5 Wagyu Strip Loin – Pommes Frites, Bone Marrow Aioli, Sake

(Choice Of) Chocolate Hazelnut Mille-Feuille OR Champagne Guava Panna Cotta

Cost: Adults $175 pp | Children $85 / pp

Mar | Muntanya

Ring in the new year at Mar | Muntanya featuring a unique a la carte curated tapas for the evening. Three dinner seatings are available at 5:00 pm, 7:30 pm, and 10:30 pm. Lively entertainment will include Flamenco dancer performances throughout the evening accompanied by live music and craft cocktails. Reservations required.

Cost: $25 deposit per person

Oquirrh

Chef Andrew Fuller of Oquirrh will be presenting a tasting menu for New Year’s Eve. Wine pairings will be offered for an additional fee. Corkage will not be offered for this event. Reservations required.

Cost: $125 / pp

Pago at 9th & 9th

With a sophisticated tasting menu, Pago’s Prix Fixe 5-course dinner has multiple options for each course for any palate. Reservations required.

Menu:

Amuse-Bouche: Caviar + warm Yukon gold potato, fingerling chips

Starters: (choice of one) Grilled Fuji Apple Salad + delice de Bourgogne, endives, quince vinaigrette Lobster Bisque + poached Patagonia shrimp, herb oil, tarragon Beet & Goat Cheese Terrine + toasted hazelnuts, frisee, tarragon Mushroom “Tartare” + skordalia, egg yolk jam, Parmesan crisp

Intermezzo: Blood Orange Granita + pomegranate, parsley

Mains: (choice of one) Short Rib Ravioli + roasted mushrooms, beluga lentils, horseradish crème fraiche “Perfect” Egg + smoked chicories, butternut squash, black truffle Lamb Osso Bucco + winter vegetable stew, crispy parsnip, lamb jus Roasted Half Chicken + pan seared Brussels sprouts, Cipollini onions

Dessert: (family-style for the table) Sticky Date Cake + toffee, orange curd, toasted pecans Dark Chocolate Bombe + miso caramel, pretzel, honey foam Pineapple & Pearls + persimmon, limoncello sorbet



Cost: $110 (tasting menu) + $45 (wine pairings) + tax & 20% gratuity

Pago on Main

With a sophisticated tasting menu, Pago’s Prix Fixe 3-course dinner has a multiple options for each course for any palate. Reservations required.

Menu:

Starters: (choose one) HAMACHI & AHI + (GF) + winter citrus, red Fresno, radish, cilantro BAHARAT GREENS CROQUETTES + (V) + Arabic 7 spice, coconut milk, local greens, persimmon jam CRISPY PORK BELLY + corn puree, pomegranate gastrique CARROT & GINGER BISQUE + (VG) + crème fraiche, puff pastry KALE CAESAR + (VG) pickled fennel, baby kale, sunchoke chips, lemon, Parmesan

Mains: (choose one) SEARED SCALLOPS saffron risotto, Spanish chorizo, roasted red peppers, oregano FLANK STEAK + (GF) + confit potatoes, broccolini, chimichurri AIRLINE CHICKEN BREAST + colcannon whipped potatoes, baby carrots, sauce velouté SALMON + (GF) + black lentils, mirepoix, brown butter BRAISED SHORT RIB+ (GF) + sweet potato mash, wild mushrooms, jus PASTA PRIMAVERA + (VG) + winter vegetables, garlic, white wine, parmesan

Dessert: (choose one) APPLE & PEAR CRISP + (VG) + walnuts, dark cherry, soft serve CHOCOLATE CREMEUX + (VG) + whipped crème fraiche, chocolate chip cookie



Cost: $75 (tasting menu) + $35 (wine pairings) + tax & 20% gratuity

Provisions

Enjoy a New Year’s Eve tasting menu at Provisions crafted by Chef Tyler Stokes, and Chef de Cuisine Landon Eastabrook. Reservations required.

Cost: $100 / pp + optional wine pairing as an add on

Note: Provisions is happy to accommodate dietary restrictions, please give 72 hours’ notice to be able to accommodate special dietary requests. Regular Dinner Menu Will NOT be available.

Stanza

Enjoy a 5 course prix fixe dinner menu created by Executive Chef Paul Cafaro of Stanza. Reservations required.

Menu:

Crab and corn arancini OR wedge salad OR seafood bisque

Whole roasted branzino OR prosciutto wrapped chicken Florentine

French 75 sorbet

Seared scallop or grilled rib eye cap

Italian cream cake OR tuxedo chocolate raspberry cheesecake

Cost: $110 / pp – tax and gratuity not included. Alcohol not included. Menu subject to change.

Veneto

Staying true to tradition, fish always takes the spotlight on the Veneto’s New Year’s Eve menu. Make your reservations now and enjoy the grand New Years tradition of fish the way Italians do.

Park City

350 Main

Indulge in a 4-course dinner on New Year’s Eve at 350 Main.

First seating begins at 5 p.m, and second seating begins at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment from DJ Blessed One will take place from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. Reservations.

Cost:

5 pm seating: $150 / pp

7:30 pm seating: $200 / pp

Deer Valley Resort

Ring in 2023 at Deer Valley Resort’s New Year’s Eve Party at Cast & Cut in the Snowpark Lodge. In partnership with DAOU Family Estates and Moet Hennessey, the NYE Dinner and Dancing Package consists of a 4-course dinner at Cast & Cut on the main level, followed by the NYE Party on the 2nd level of Snow Park including live entertainment, drink tickets, party favors, a champagne toast at midnight, and light culinary fare. Reservations required.

Party Only Packages and VIP Stage Side Daou Lounge Packages are also available. The resort will also offer on-site child care by reservation and transportation services on a first-come, first-served basis.

Cost:

NYE dinner and dancing package: $500

Party only package: $350

VIP Stageside Dau Lounge Package: $425

Flanagan’s on Main

Enjoy a 3-course meal at Flanagan’s on Main to ring in the New Year! Reservations recommended.

Menu:

Lobster bisque or apple almond feta spinach salad

Filet mignon with mushroom sauce, cheesy mashed potatoes and asparagus

Chocolate lava cake

Midnight toast of prosecco to ring in 2023.

Cost: $89 / for adults

Kita at Pendry Park City

Say goodbye to 2022 in style with the choice of a three or four-course prix-fixe dinner. Menu highlights include kombu-jime hamachi, Chilean sea bass, and a delectable red wine chocolate tart.

Three Course Dinner: $175 / pp

Four Course Dinner: $225 / pp

Aprés Pendry

Cozy up next to the fireplace and toast to the year ahead at Aprés Pendry, boasting a New Year’s Eve countdown and balloon drop, complete with live music, shareable comfort foods, and handcrafted cocktails that perfectly complement the slope-side setting. Menu highlights include starters of West Coast oysters and kombu-jime hamachi, along with entrees such as Chilean sea bass and house cured duck breast. No reservations required.

Riverhorse on Main

Celebrate the New Year with a multi-course dinner and special performance by the Dance Doctors at Riverhorse on Main. Cash bar and wine pairings are also available.

Reservations begin at 7 p.m., the last seating will begin at 9 p.m., and the after-dinner party will be from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

To purchase tickets, email fernanda@riverhorseparkcity.com

Star Bar

Savor a New Year’s Eve buffet prepared by Big Dipper beginning at 8 p.m at the Star Bar Park City. DJ J-Style will provide the entertainment from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. Reservations required – call 435-513-7200 to reserve your spot.

Buffet Menu:

Rolls and Butter

Vegan Tomato Soup

Dazed and Confused Salad – arugula, lentils, sweet potato, shaved red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, broccoli, avocado, asian pear, pecans, dried cherries, miso vinaigrette

Cheese and Charcuterie Board – pickles, dried fruit, honey, mustard, crackers

Grilled New York Strip – creamy horseradish, rosemary au jus

Roasted Salmon – dill cream, beurre blanc

Hot Sides: mashed potatoes, roasted root vegetables, creamed spinach, red wine sauteed mushrooms

Cost: $150 / pp – Does not including tax and gratuity, $75 for food, $75 drink minimum

Glitretind at Stein Eriksen

Close out the year with a special, 5-course, prix-fixe dinner at Glitretind at Stein Eriksen including a band, dancing, and festive décor. Reservations Required.

Cost:

First seating at 6:00 pm – $270 for adults, $55 for kids 5-12

Second seating at 8:30 pm – $275 for adults only. No kids menu.

