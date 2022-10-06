Search
HomeCity Life
October Events Salt Lake City
Witchfest at Gardner Village, Photo Courtesy of Gardner Village

20 October Events to Attend in Salt Lake City

Avrey Evans
Avrey Evans

With the smell of fall leaves in the air and a warm cup of pumpkin-spice-whatever in hand, it’s time to relish the autumn season. Our own salty city has plenty of events celebrating fall. Whether you’re itching to don your Halloween best, or prefer perusing spooky-themed goods, the following events offer something for everyone. Happy haunting! 

Samhain Celtic Halloween Festival 

The Gateway 
Oct. 8th

Presented by the Hibernian Society of Utah, Utah’s first Samhain festival is a traditional Irish autumn celebration with food, drink, and live performances. Festival goers are encouraged to wear costumes, but Halloween haters can also enjoy three big screens showing college football and a video game tournament. 

Echoes of Old Gods: Music from the Fringes of Europe

St. Mark’s Cathedral
October 8-9

Utopia Early Music joins a trio of voices to revive medieval works from northern and eastern Europe. 

Frightmares 

Lagoon 
Now until October 30

Get your adrenaline fix at Lagoon’s annual Frightmares. Now featuring nine haunted attractions and Halloween-themed attractions. The amusement park is also debuting its fully immersive haunted experience, Seance, which includes live performances and audience participation. 

Oktoberfest

Snowbird Resort 
Every Saturday and Sunday now through mid-October 

Oktoberfest is celebrating its 50th anniversary with Snowbird this year. The family-friendly affair features activities, food and select beer options. Sip on a cold one from their special edition mugs, or bring your own to save on refills. 

Witchfest

Gardner Village 
Monday-Saturday now until October 31

West Jordan’s historic Gardner Village transforms into a charming Halloween village for the entire month of October. Peruse the town to spot witch displays and shop all-things-Halloween decor. Visit their website for the full schedule of spooktacular events. 

Boo Lights 

Hogle Zoo
Running select nights through October 

Discover not-so-scary light displays as you roam the Zoo grounds at night. Among the haunted graveyard, kaleidoscopic light tunnel and stormy pirate’s lair, zoo-goers can also enjoy themed entertainment and a kid-friendly wizard maze. 

Tower of Terror

Broadway Centre Cinemas
Every weekend until Oct. 28

The Salt Lake Film Society presents Tower of Terror, a weekly screening of horror films. Visit their site for the full show schedule. 

Spooktacular 

The Leonardo 
Select Dates through October 29

The Leonardo is hosting Halloween activities all month for family and adults alike. Events include face painting, trick-or-treating and pumpkin decorating. Visit their site for the full list of activities. 

Tim Burton Ball 

Club Area 51 
Oct. 15

A themed dance party celebrating the works of Tim Burton. Dress in your favorite character cosplay to win special prizes and enjoy soundtracks and visuals in all three club rooms. 

Witches High Tea 

The Grand America’s Lobby Lounge
Oct. 15 

Crone’s Hollow and Utah Black Hat Society present the 16th annual Witches High Tea. Dress in your best formal witch wear and enter into their spooktacular hat contest. The theme of this year’s event is Greed Gods, so expect to run into Zeus as you sip pinky up. 

Nightmares at Dreamscapes: Fear in a Bottle

The Shops at South Towne
Oct. 16, 17, 30, 31 

Face your nightmares come to life at dreamscapes. Social issues, including climate nihilism, doomscrolling and climate anxiety, are all-consuming common fears— will you face them head-on? Fear in a bottle reminds us that fear can push us into action. 

Bootanical Fall Festival

Red Butte Garden
Oct. 20-30

The theme of Red Butte’s 2022 fall festival is The Mystery of Red Butte Garden. Solve the mystery of the missing golden pollinators with gnome detective Sherlock Chauncey as you explore the garden grounds. 

Howl-O-Ween Spooktacular 

South Salt Lake Animal Services 
Oct. 22

Bring your dressed-up pet to the South Salt Lake Animal Services for a costume contest, silent auction and more. A pet psychic will also be on hand so you can finally figure out what Fido thinks about your new S.O. 

Pumpkin Festival

The Gateway  
Oct. 22 

Vote for your favorite hand-carved and painted pumpkins by local artists at this community-wide event. Get into the seasonal spirit with Halloween tunes, pumpkin decoration stations, games and more. 

Fall Festival

Trolley Square
Oct. 22 

Enjoy Trolley Square’s annual Pumpkin Drop and Trick or Treat dressed in your Halloween best. Peruse the shops for festive treats and toys, and listen to live music on the West Plaza. Don’t forget to make your way up the water tower with a pumpkin in hand, and beware of the splatter zone. 

SLC Cemetery Ghost Walk 

Salt Lake City Cemetery 
Oct. 22 and 29

Tip-toe through the tombstones and learn about the many ghosts who roam the grounds with Story Tours. Have you heard of the Victim of the Beast? You’re about to. 

The Haunted Woods

Murray Park 
Oct. 24-26 

A family-friendly Halloween maze featuring two spooktacular trails. Choose your own haunt with either the “Silly Trail” or the creepier “Spooky Trail.” Admissions include a donut and cup of hot chocolate, and all proceeds benefit child abuse prevention organizations. 

Halloween on the High Seas

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium
Oct. 27-28

Set sail on a Halloween adventure at this nightime event at the aquarium’s outdoor plaza. The nautical fest features a seaside carnival, costume contests and plenty of photo ops with your favorite mermaids and marauders. 

Monster Mash Adult Costume Party Fundraiser 

Pierpont Place
Oct. 28 

The Second Annual Black & White Ball hosts a Monster Mash to raise funds for cancer research. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume and enjoy complimentary appetizers, drinks, music, and a silent auction. 

Halloween Public Investigation

Fort Douglas Military Museum 
Oct. 29

The Ghouls Paranormal Society invites you to search for spirits at the historic Fort Douglas Military Museum. The event will also feature personal readings and cleansing materials available for purchase. 

Discover the latest community news in SLC and beyond. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.

Avrey Evans
Avrey Evanshttps://www.saltlakemagazine.com/
Avrey Evans is the Digital and the Nightlife Editor of Salt Lake Magazine. She is a contributor to Utah Style & Design and Utah Bride & Groom magazines and has been writing for city publications for five years. She enjoys covering the faces and places of our salty city, especially when a boozy libation is concerned.
Previous articleSober-Curious? Meet Curiosity a ‘Zero Proof’ Bottle Shop and Bar

Similar Articles

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness: What You Need To know

City Life Christie Porter -
Last month, President Joe Biden announced his plan to forgive student loan debt for some student loan borrowers. And, ever since then, student loan...

FanX Cosplay 2022 And Other Con Highlights

City Life Christie Porter -
Another FanX is in the books, having delivered an extremely high turnout and some fun moments for fans—from celebrity photo-ops and Q&As, panels, art...

Most Popular

© 2022 Copyright JES Publishing | Website by Web Publisher PRO
MORE STORIES
Curiosity Salt Lake City
Eat & Drink

Sober-Curious? Meet Curiosity a ‘Zero Proof’ Bottle Shop and Bar

Lydia Martinez - 0