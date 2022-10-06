20 October Events to Attend in Salt Lake City

With the smell of fall leaves in the air and a warm cup of pumpkin-spice-whatever in hand, it’s time to relish the autumn season. Our own salty city has plenty of events celebrating fall. Whether you’re itching to don your Halloween best, or prefer perusing spooky-themed goods, the following events offer something for everyone. Happy haunting!
Samhain Celtic Halloween Festival
The Gateway
Oct. 8th
Presented by the Hibernian Society of Utah, Utah’s first Samhain festival is a traditional Irish autumn celebration with food, drink, and live performances. Festival goers are encouraged to wear costumes, but Halloween haters can also enjoy three big screens showing college football and a video game tournament.
Echoes of Old Gods: Music from the Fringes of Europe
St. Mark’s Cathedral
October 8-9
Utopia Early Music joins a trio of voices to revive medieval works from northern and eastern Europe.
Frightmares
Lagoon
Now until October 30
Get your adrenaline fix at Lagoon’s annual Frightmares. Now featuring nine haunted attractions and Halloween-themed attractions. The amusement park is also debuting its fully immersive haunted experience, Seance, which includes live performances and audience participation.
Oktoberfest
Snowbird Resort
Every Saturday and Sunday now through mid-October
Oktoberfest is celebrating its 50th anniversary with Snowbird this year. The family-friendly affair features activities, food and select beer options. Sip on a cold one from their special edition mugs, or bring your own to save on refills.
Witchfest
Gardner Village
Monday-Saturday now until October 31
West Jordan’s historic Gardner Village transforms into a charming Halloween village for the entire month of October. Peruse the town to spot witch displays and shop all-things-Halloween decor. Visit their website for the full schedule of spooktacular events.
Boo Lights
Hogle Zoo
Running select nights through October
Discover not-so-scary light displays as you roam the Zoo grounds at night. Among the haunted graveyard, kaleidoscopic light tunnel and stormy pirate’s lair, zoo-goers can also enjoy themed entertainment and a kid-friendly wizard maze.
Tower of Terror
Broadway Centre Cinemas
Every weekend until Oct. 28
The Salt Lake Film Society presents Tower of Terror, a weekly screening of horror films. Visit their site for the full show schedule.
Spooktacular
The Leonardo
Select Dates through October 29
The Leonardo is hosting Halloween activities all month for family and adults alike. Events include face painting, trick-or-treating and pumpkin decorating. Visit their site for the full list of activities.
Tim Burton Ball
Club Area 51
Oct. 15
A themed dance party celebrating the works of Tim Burton. Dress in your favorite character cosplay to win special prizes and enjoy soundtracks and visuals in all three club rooms.
Witches High Tea
The Grand America’s Lobby Lounge
Oct. 15
Crone’s Hollow and Utah Black Hat Society present the 16th annual Witches High Tea. Dress in your best formal witch wear and enter into their spooktacular hat contest. The theme of this year’s event is Greed Gods, so expect to run into Zeus as you sip pinky up.
Nightmares at Dreamscapes: Fear in a Bottle
The Shops at South Towne
Oct. 16, 17, 30, 31
Face your nightmares come to life at dreamscapes. Social issues, including climate nihilism, doomscrolling and climate anxiety, are all-consuming common fears— will you face them head-on? Fear in a bottle reminds us that fear can push us into action.
Bootanical Fall Festival
Red Butte Garden
Oct. 20-30
The theme of Red Butte’s 2022 fall festival is The Mystery of Red Butte Garden. Solve the mystery of the missing golden pollinators with gnome detective Sherlock Chauncey as you explore the garden grounds.
Howl-O-Ween Spooktacular
South Salt Lake Animal Services
Oct. 22
Bring your dressed-up pet to the South Salt Lake Animal Services for a costume contest, silent auction and more. A pet psychic will also be on hand so you can finally figure out what Fido thinks about your new S.O.
Pumpkin Festival
The Gateway
Oct. 22
Vote for your favorite hand-carved and painted pumpkins by local artists at this community-wide event. Get into the seasonal spirit with Halloween tunes, pumpkin decoration stations, games and more.
Fall Festival
Trolley Square
Oct. 22
Enjoy Trolley Square’s annual Pumpkin Drop and Trick or Treat dressed in your Halloween best. Peruse the shops for festive treats and toys, and listen to live music on the West Plaza. Don’t forget to make your way up the water tower with a pumpkin in hand, and beware of the splatter zone.
SLC Cemetery Ghost Walk
Salt Lake City Cemetery
Oct. 22 and 29
Tip-toe through the tombstones and learn about the many ghosts who roam the grounds with Story Tours. Have you heard of the Victim of the Beast? You’re about to.
The Haunted Woods
Murray Park
Oct. 24-26
A family-friendly Halloween maze featuring two spooktacular trails. Choose your own haunt with either the “Silly Trail” or the creepier “Spooky Trail.” Admissions include a donut and cup of hot chocolate, and all proceeds benefit child abuse prevention organizations.
Halloween on the High Seas
Loveland Living Planet Aquarium
Oct. 27-28
Set sail on a Halloween adventure at this nightime event at the aquarium’s outdoor plaza. The nautical fest features a seaside carnival, costume contests and plenty of photo ops with your favorite mermaids and marauders.
Monster Mash Adult Costume Party Fundraiser
Pierpont Place
Oct. 28
The Second Annual Black & White Ball hosts a Monster Mash to raise funds for cancer research. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume and enjoy complimentary appetizers, drinks, music, and a silent auction.
Halloween Public Investigation
Fort Douglas Military Museum
Oct. 29
The Ghouls Paranormal Society invites you to search for spirits at the historic Fort Douglas Military Museum. The event will also feature personal readings and cleansing materials available for purchase.
