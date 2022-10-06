20 October Events to Attend in Salt Lake City

With the smell of fall leaves in the air and a warm cup of pumpkin-spice-whatever in hand, it’s time to relish the autumn season. Our own salty city has plenty of events celebrating fall. Whether you’re itching to don your Halloween best, or prefer perusing spooky-themed goods, the following events offer something for everyone. Happy haunting!

The Gateway

Oct. 8th

Presented by the Hibernian Society of Utah, Utah’s first Samhain festival is a traditional Irish autumn celebration with food, drink, and live performances. Festival goers are encouraged to wear costumes, but Halloween haters can also enjoy three big screens showing college football and a video game tournament.

St. Mark’s Cathedral

October 8-9

Utopia Early Music joins a trio of voices to revive medieval works from northern and eastern Europe.

Lagoon

Now until October 30

Get your adrenaline fix at Lagoon’s annual Frightmares. Now featuring nine haunted attractions and Halloween-themed attractions. The amusement park is also debuting its fully immersive haunted experience, Seance, which includes live performances and audience participation.

Snowbird Resort

Every Saturday and Sunday now through mid-October

Oktoberfest is celebrating its 50th anniversary with Snowbird this year. The family-friendly affair features activities, food and select beer options. Sip on a cold one from their special edition mugs, or bring your own to save on refills.

Gardner Village

Monday-Saturday now until October 31

West Jordan’s historic Gardner Village transforms into a charming Halloween village for the entire month of October. Peruse the town to spot witch displays and shop all-things-Halloween decor. Visit their website for the full schedule of spooktacular events.

Hogle Zoo

Running select nights through October

Discover not-so-scary light displays as you roam the Zoo grounds at night. Among the haunted graveyard, kaleidoscopic light tunnel and stormy pirate’s lair, zoo-goers can also enjoy themed entertainment and a kid-friendly wizard maze.

Broadway Centre Cinemas

Every weekend until Oct. 28

The Salt Lake Film Society presents Tower of Terror, a weekly screening of horror films. Visit their site for the full show schedule.

The Leonardo

Select Dates through October 29

The Leonardo is hosting Halloween activities all month for family and adults alike. Events include face painting, trick-or-treating and pumpkin decorating. Visit their site for the full list of activities.

Club Area 51

Oct. 15

A themed dance party celebrating the works of Tim Burton. Dress in your favorite character cosplay to win special prizes and enjoy soundtracks and visuals in all three club rooms.

The Grand America’s Lobby Lounge

Oct. 15

Crone’s Hollow and Utah Black Hat Society present the 16th annual Witches High Tea. Dress in your best formal witch wear and enter into their spooktacular hat contest. The theme of this year’s event is Greed Gods, so expect to run into Zeus as you sip pinky up.

The Shops at South Towne

Oct. 16, 17, 30, 31

Face your nightmares come to life at dreamscapes. Social issues, including climate nihilism, doomscrolling and climate anxiety, are all-consuming common fears— will you face them head-on? Fear in a bottle reminds us that fear can push us into action.

Red Butte Garden

Oct. 20-30

The theme of Red Butte’s 2022 fall festival is The Mystery of Red Butte Garden. Solve the mystery of the missing golden pollinators with gnome detective Sherlock Chauncey as you explore the garden grounds.

South Salt Lake Animal Services

Oct. 22

Bring your dressed-up pet to the South Salt Lake Animal Services for a costume contest, silent auction and more. A pet psychic will also be on hand so you can finally figure out what Fido thinks about your new S.O.

The Gateway

Oct. 22

Vote for your favorite hand-carved and painted pumpkins by local artists at this community-wide event. Get into the seasonal spirit with Halloween tunes, pumpkin decoration stations, games and more.

Trolley Square

Oct. 22

Enjoy Trolley Square’s annual Pumpkin Drop and Trick or Treat dressed in your Halloween best. Peruse the shops for festive treats and toys, and listen to live music on the West Plaza. Don’t forget to make your way up the water tower with a pumpkin in hand, and beware of the splatter zone.

Salt Lake City Cemetery

Oct. 22 and 29

Tip-toe through the tombstones and learn about the many ghosts who roam the grounds with Story Tours. Have you heard of the Victim of the Beast? You’re about to.

Murray Park

Oct. 24-26

A family-friendly Halloween maze featuring two spooktacular trails. Choose your own haunt with either the “Silly Trail” or the creepier “Spooky Trail.” Admissions include a donut and cup of hot chocolate, and all proceeds benefit child abuse prevention organizations.

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Oct. 27-28

Set sail on a Halloween adventure at this nightime event at the aquarium’s outdoor plaza. The nautical fest features a seaside carnival, costume contests and plenty of photo ops with your favorite mermaids and marauders.

Pierpont Place

Oct. 28

The Second Annual Black & White Ball hosts a Monster Mash to raise funds for cancer research. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume and enjoy complimentary appetizers, drinks, music, and a silent auction.

Fort Douglas Military Museum

Oct. 29

The Ghouls Paranormal Society invites you to search for spirits at the historic Fort Douglas Military Museum. The event will also feature personal readings and cleansing materials available for purchase.

