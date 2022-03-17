Offset Bier: Local Brew from a Local Crew

The word “craft” is an oft overused descriptor for breweries, but it couldn’t be more apt when applied to Offset Bier. Upon walking into the brewery and taproom the first thing you’ll notice is the unmistakable scent of mashing grains, fermenting wort and I honestly don’t know what else that brewery smell is, but it’s just really good and lets you know delicious beer is being made just out of sight. You can tell you’re in for something that’s not just tasty, but also unique to a place.

That’s exactly what Conor Brown and Patrick Bourque were aiming for when they conceived of Offset. The duo wanted to provide a space in Park City where people could enjoy the product of their community right in the heart of their community. It’s part of a by-locals-for-local ethos that’s as refreshing as the brews on tap and is reflected in almost every aspect of the business.

Offset’s beers aren’t widely available. You have to come to source at the brewery itself to buy beers to take home, and they’re only available to enjoy at a handful of local establishments in Park City. That’s because Brown and Bourque are focused on quality and creativity that reflects the place they live rather than widespread distribution.

The brewery’s rotating handful of beers range from modern experimental hop-focused brews that highlight creative and bold recipes to traditional European-style lagers that emphasize meticulous brewing processes. Right now, visitors to Offset can try varieties from the Riwaka Single Hop Pale Ale to the German Style Altbier Brown Ale to the Extroversa Fruited Quick Sour. And where else are you going to get a Kölsch served from a traditional German gravity keg?

The Offset taproom is open only during traditional après hours from Wednesday to Sunday, making it pretty clear they value catering to a core group of local skiers, bikers and runners. One of the Offset’s first house beers was a pale ale called Dopo, which is Italian for after. “It’s aromatic but light enough to enjoy a couple after running or skiing,” Brown says. The brewery even organizes a weekly Thursday ski or run group, where people of all abilities are invited to meet up for a jog from the brewery or to skin up Park City Mountain at 5:30 p.m. before heading back to the tap room to enjoy a couple beverages.

Stop into the new taproom for small-batch, locally produced beer that will blow away any misconception about Utah brewing culture. You can view Offset’s current tap list as well as their list of beers to go on the brewery’s website.

1755 Bonanza Dr., 435-659-7517

