OCA’s Artist Factory Program Highlights the Importance of Youth Arts Education

As we’ve witnessed public education funding come under fire over the past decade, some of the first programs to be cut are arts—despite proven studies that show how impactful arts education is on children’s mental, social and physical well-being. Sensing the dearth of access to arts programs in Utah’s public schools, the team at Ogden Contemporary Arts (OCA) are on a mission to bridge the gap between professional artists and Utah youth. Launched in 2022, OCA’s Artist Factory Program partners with community organizations to empower students with the teachers, facilities, and environment needed to develop their creativity.

“Art gives kids an opportunity to think critically, to collaborate and show empathy,” says Venessa Castagnoli, OCA’s Executive Director. “Art can be professional-building, and it just creates good people.” To create more good people, and pay professional artists a fair wage, Castagnoli and OCA’s Program Coordinator Kasey Lou Lindley created the Artist Factory Program. “We bring in professional artists that are active in the arts community, and they create a curriculum focusing on their expertise.” Each teacher curates a unique lesson plan that aligns with their discipline, past courses have included videography, sculpting, painting, performance art, digital media and more. Throughout the course, which vary in frequency and length, students also learn about more broad artistic concepts. “The students are learning a wide range of art approaches and techniques, from basic skills to more complex themes of identity, social justice and environmentalism,” Lindley says.

Just two years after the programs creation, the Artist Factory Program now partners with the Boys & Girls Club of Weber-Davis, Youth Impact, YCC Family Crisis Center, The Monarch, Utah Division of Arts & Museums, Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs and the Weber Valley Youth Center to offer classes at ten locations in Ogden and Roy. More than 30 local teaching artists have taught and empowered over 900 students, and the OCA team expects that number to grow in the coming year. To highlight their work with community partners, and celebrate the dedication of their educators and students, Castagnoli and Lindley have curated OCA’s first biannual exhibit Transference. Combining works of both teachers and their pupils, the dynamic exhibit will showcase a range of mediums from digital installations to 2D artwork. “The overarching theme is how the teachers are transferring their knowledge to their students through their experience,” Lindley says. “And we did want to show a wide range of mediums to show the community what is being taught and created.”

Transference at OCA. Photo courtesy of OCA.

The free show, which will be on display at OCA’s gallery in Ogden, runs from Feb. 2 – Feb 18th. And apart from raising awareness for the Artist Factory Program, Castagnoli hopes the experience will excite and encourage their students. “All the work is for sale, and a portion will go toward the artists, so the really exciting thing is that some of these kids could potentially sell their work in a professional gallery and get paid for it.”

Visit Ogden Contemporary Arts’ flagship location at 455 25th St, Ogden where Transference will be on display Feb. 2 through the 18th, $5 donations are encouraged. For more information on the Artist Factory Program, visit ogdencontemporaryarts.org/artist-factory/

