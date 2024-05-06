Dig out the camping gear—it’s time for a musical staycation. The 16th annual Ogden Music Festival is back at Fort Buenaventura on May 31-June 2, 2024 with a stellar all-star lineup. The three day concert is the signature event of the Ogden Friends of Acoustic Music (OFOAM) organization, a non-profit group who really knows how to put on a show.

It’s not all string bands (though there will be world-class bluegrass acts). OFOAM balances the lineup with other genres of the American roots canon like soul, blues, R&B, Afro-Mexican rhythms, folk, mariachi, funk, and disco. The festival includes 27 musical acts over the three day event.

Find the full schedule here

Pixie and the Partygrass Boys at the 2023 Ogden Music Festival. Photo credit Jay Blakesberg.

Friday, May 31

Kicking off the festival is the Utah-based, goodtime band Pixie & The Partygrass Boys. Their unique “partygrass” music blends bluegrass, newgrass, pop, punk, and rock ‘n’ roll into a spirit-soaring sound that’s sure to get your feet moving and hips swaying.

Say She She is a soulful female-led disco-delic band from Brooklyn that will transport you back to Studio 54 with their hypnotic tri-vocal harmonies and infectious beats.

Friday night’s headliner, Celisse, is a relative newcomer to the soul/gospel/blues music circuit. Her artistic ambitions took her to Broadway before she plugged in an electric guitar and channeled Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the Godmother of Rock ‘n’ Roll. As a go-to guitarist for Brandi Carlile, Alicia Keys, and Joni Mitchell, Celisse’s musical career is just lifting-off. Her debut album is forthcoming and she’s already made her presence known. I can’t wait to hear her shred her guitar and belt out some soulful gospel blues. I’m stoked to catch her up-close before she hits the stratosphere.

In between the featured artists, “tweener” acts will play a short set to keep the music flowing during set-ups.

Photo credit Austin Luckett

Saturday, June 1

An insane schedule of great acts from noon till the wee hours are on tap. The Pickpockets, Wyatt Ellis, The Slocan Ramblers, and Twisted Pine rock the daylight (and don’t forget the tweeners who often leave you wanting more.) As the sun begins to dip over the horizon, that’s when a run of headliners come out, and on Saturday night there’s a trifecta of hugely successful acts.

Hayes Carll–The Grammy-nominated Texas storyteller sings whimsical, well-crafted songs with the swagger of rock ‘n’ roll, the saccharine sentiment of country, and introspection of folk. Carll occupies that middle lane between James McMurtry and Ray Wylie Hubbard. His fun, often irreverent songs will put a smile on your face and a dance in your step. His latest single with The Band of Heathens, released just in time for 4/20, is “Nobody Dies From Weed,” an upbeat honky-tonk celebration of mother nature’s gift.

Sarah Jarosz– The multi-instrumentalist and multi-Grammy winning Americana artist just released her seventh full-length album Polaroid Lovers. The record shifts the musical winds of Laurel Canyon toward Nashville to create a pop-adjacent masterpiece: diverse love stories told with a breezy country-pop sound.

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway– Headlining the coveted Saturday night spot is the winner of the 2024 Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album for City of Gold (she also won the award last year for Crooked Tree.) Tuttle & Golden Highway is the hottest ticket in Bluegrass today. For those who caught her magical performance at The Commonwealth Room in 2023, I’m sure you’re ready for more ( I know I am). For those who haven’t seen this troupe of virtuosi, this is a don’t-miss opportunity in a fabulous location.

Danielle Ponder at the 2023 OMF. Photo credit Jay Blakesberg.

Sunday, June 2

Let that late morning coffee kick in. The final festival day begins at noon with Utah’s own Mariachi Aguilas de la Esperanza, approximately 30 children from Esperanza School and 20 youth graduates start us off with Mariachi, Banda, Norteno, and Sierreno music.

The Birmingham, Alabama jamgrass band Mountain Grass Unit will get you kickin’ up some dirt before Hayes Carll returns for a bonus solo show! Don’t miss the electro-folk musical collective Las Cafeteras, the East LA troupe that blends Cumbia, punk, hip hop, and Afro-Mexican beats. Of course there are several great tweeners that’ll keep the rhythms flowing all day. The exclamation point on this year’s Ogden Music Festival comes from the local supergroup Josie O and the Big Six, a gathering of familiar faces from the Salt Lake City music scene who’ll hit us with a foot stomping honky-tonk finale.

Here’s a Spotify playlist to get you festival ready. https://open.spotify.com/playlist/20xOlebH3LkUvBfBIsZjxy?si=fsK4xK8aTVCCsRXStb4Frg&pi=u-U1ZEeOMzTCid

Tickets and camping info: https://ofoam.ticketspice.com/2024-ogden-music-festival

It’s just a short drive (or FrontRunner trip) from Salt Lake City, so whether you choose a three-day camping adventure or a couple of day excursions, you won’t want to miss the great vibes at Fort Buenaventura.

OMF camp grounds. Photo credit Sam Crump.

What: 16th Ogden Music Festival

Where: Fort Buenaventura (2450 A Ave Ogden)

When: May 31–June 2, 2024

Info and tickets: https://www.ofoam.org/

