Femme As Folk: Book More Womxn is a new multi-genre music festival series featuring women, transgender, and nonbinary musicians every Friday and Saturday in March at Lighthouse Lounge in Ogden.

Deann Armes, founder and editor at The Ogdenite, says: “We have amazing musicians in Ogden, and Utah, but like most communities women, trans, and nonbinary artists are underrepresented. I challenged Paddy Teglia, entertainment manager at Lighthouse Lounge, to book more womxn-led bands every weekend in March (It’s Women’s History Month) and he agreed. I also wanted an opportunity to raise money for Rock Camp SLC because they are literally opening doors for hundreds of marginalized kids.”

Armes added: “We need full equality in the Ogden Music Scene, and everywhere. It should be the norm, not for just a month; this series will show that it’s possible. Now we just need the community to come out, enjoy the shows, and celebrate with us!”

Here’s the dream lineup–and worth a short road trip. I have a few shows already picked out!

3.1 DoomCupcake, Floatinground

3.2 Talia Keys & The Love

3.8 Somebody/Anybody, She Cock With A Vengeance

3.9 Pepper Rose Band, Spirit Machines

3.15 Carrie Myers & The Proper Way, OrcaMind

3.16 DJ Suzy, Che Zuro

3.22 Fur Foxen, The Backyard Revival

3.29 Ginger and The Gents, Salduro

3.30 Standards and Substandards, Korene Greenwood

All shows start at 8 PM, doors at 7 PM. $10 cash or card at the door. All proceeds are for the artists and Rock Camp SLC.

Listen to the Femme as Folk playlist on Spotify!

Who: The Ogdenite Presents Femme As Folk: Book More Womxn

What: Multi-genre Ogden Music Festival featuring women, transgender, and nonbinary musicians

Where: Lighthouse Lounge in Ogden

When: Every Friday and Saturday in March (excluding March 23, 2024)

Info: https://www.theogdenite.com/events

