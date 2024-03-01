Search
The Ogdenite Presents ‘Femme As Folk: Book More Womxn

Femme As Folk: Book More Womxn is a new multi-genre music festival series featuring women, transgender, and nonbinary musicians every Friday and Saturday in March at Lighthouse Lounge in Ogden.

Deann Armes, founder and editor at The Ogdenite, says: “We have amazing musicians in Ogden, and Utah, but like most communities women, trans, and nonbinary artists are underrepresented. I challenged Paddy Teglia, entertainment manager at Lighthouse Lounge, to book more womxn-led bands every weekend in March (It’s Women’s History Month) and he agreed. I also wanted an opportunity to raise money for Rock Camp SLC because they are literally opening doors for hundreds of marginalized kids.”

Armes added: “We need full equality in the Ogden Music Scene, and everywhere. It should be the norm, not for just a month; this series will show that it’s possible. Now we just need the community to come out, enjoy the shows, and celebrate with us!”

Here’s the dream lineup–and worth a short road trip. I have a few shows already picked out!

  • 3.1 DoomCupcake, Floatinground
  • 3.2 Talia Keys & The Love
  • 3.8 Somebody/Anybody, She Cock With A Vengeance
  • 3.9 Pepper Rose Band, Spirit Machines
  • 3.15 Carrie Myers & The Proper Way, OrcaMind
  • 3.16 DJ Suzy, Che Zuro
  • 3.22 Fur Foxen, The Backyard Revival
  • 3.29 Ginger and The Gents, Salduro
  • 3.30 Standards and Substandards, Korene Greenwood

All shows start at 8 PM, doors at 7 PM. $10 cash or card at the door. All proceeds are for the artists and Rock Camp SLC.

Listen to the Femme as Folk playlist on Spotify!

Who: The Ogdenite Presents Femme As Folk: Book More Womxn

What: Multi-genre Ogden Music Festival featuring women, transgender, and nonbinary musicians

Where: Lighthouse Lounge in Ogden

When: Every Friday and Saturday in March (excluding March 23, 2024)

Info: https://www.theogdenite.com/events

John Nelson covers the local music scene for Salt Lake magazine. He is a 20-year veteran of Uncle Sam’s Flying Circus with a lifelong addiction to American roots music, live music venues, craft beer and baseball.
Most Popular

