Preview: 15th Annual Ogden Music Festival

The Ogden Friends of Acoustic Music (OFOAM) will usher in the summer we’ve been waiting for with its 15th annual Ogden Music Festival on June 2-4, 2023. Due to flooding at Fort Buenaventura, the organizers quickly scrambled to get a more suitable location for this year’s event. The new location at 600 N Depot Drive – what they are calling “Fort BDO” –offers all the same festival activities including on-site camping.

OFOAM’s signature event starts the season on a high note, whether it’s high-lonesome bluegrass or a hot fiddle lick. Friends and fans of acoustic music will love this year’s lineup of nationally touring acts and local favorites featuring award-winning bluegrass, folk, soul, country, and conjunto tejano artists.

Lineup:

Dan Tyminski Band

Thee Sacred Souls

Danielle Ponder

John Craigie

Della Mae

Miko Marks & The Resurrectors

Los Texmaniacs feat. La Marisoul

Chatham Rabbits

National Park Radio

Kate MacLeod

The West Road

Pompe ‘N’ Honey

Pixie & The Partygrass Boys.

A cadre of artists, called the “tweeners,” will fill in between acts and keep the music flowing. Check out www.ofoam.org for a full list of performers. Spoiler alert: Talia Keys will play a short “tweener” set between John Craigie and Danielle Ponder on Friday.

OFOAM has really outdone itself with this year’s stellar line up of great artists. John Craigie and Miko Marks are my “must see” acts. Craigie just sold out back-to-back nights at The State Room earlier this year and I’m ready for a repeat performance. Cragie is a great folk singer, colorful story-teller, and stand up comic (Think John Prine meets Tommy Smothers). Miko Marks offers an exciting blend of Nashville and Memphis sounds to create dynamic country-soul. The two cities (and genres) may be 200 miles apart, but Marks narrows the gap.

With plenty of melodic flavor for everyone, the OFOAM team built a lineup of Grammy-winning nationally touring acts, up and coming new artists, and local performers. Kudos to them for quickly finding an alternate site when the main venue became unsuitable.

What: Ogden Music Festival

Where: Fort BDO–600 N Depot Drive, Ogden

When: June 2-4, 2023

Tickets and info: www.ofoam.org

Get the latest on arts and culture in Utah. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.