In case you have been living under a rock (wait, you have been living under a rock), S&S has rolled out the lineup for Ogden Twilight. Like, whoa, we’re doing Ogden Twilight this year? Apparently, sitting on the sidelines for an entire summer season makes concert promoters itchy and Saunders and Sartain have come out with a double-barrelled lineup that turns it up to 11 and whatever other metaphor for excessive overcompensation you can think of.

Ogden Twilight has long been making Salt Lake look a little like those Progressive Insurance “Dr. Rick” commercials about people turning into their parents and this year is no exception. So ditch that “Live, Love, Laugh” sign and get thee north to Ogden. Tickets remain nuts reasonable with a $122 tag for the full season ($540 for VIP). Season tickets are available now while individual shows ($13 in advance, $18 day-of-show and $55 for VIP) go on sale April 30 and still include a TRAX roundtrip day pass.

Aug 13, 2021 — Fitz And The Tantrums w/ Kishi Bashi

Aug 20, 2021 — The Flaming Lips w/Dan Deacon

Aug 21, 2021 — Big Wild w/ Crooked Colours

Aug. 28, 2021 — Louis The Child w/ Washed Out (DJ set)

Sept. 03, 2021 — TBA

Sept. 4, 2021 — Noah Cyrus w/ Ant Clemons

Sept. 10, 2021 — Death Cab For Cutie

Sept. 16, 2021 — Purity Ring w/Dawn Richard

Sept. 21, 2021 — Portugal. The Man w/Japanese Breakfast

Sept. 25, 2021 — Grouplove w/BLACKSTARKIDS

Thanks, Ogden. You really are awesome.

