Wasatch in the Winter: Ogden Basecamp

The Wasatch Mountains are the heart and soul and backbone of Salt Lake City. This rugged range forms the backdrop for our cities. We look up every day and watch with anticipation as the first snow falls and covers the peaks in what we proudly proclaim the “Greatest Snow on Earth.” Exploring the Wasatch in winter is a multi-billion dollar industry with visitors arriving from around the world to ski and board (mainly) and more importantly the proximity and grandeur of the Wasatch. It’s something we locals get to do every day, and at times, sigh, at times we take it for granted. We bemoan storms, canyon traffic and, well, just the general hassle of winter (apart from the moisture, which we eagerly celebrate). This winter, let’s stop all the bellyaching and get up there and enjoy the adventures waiting to be had.

Basecamp #3: Ogden

The secret is out about Utah’s second city and its easy-to-access resorts—Snowbasin, Nordic Valley and Powder Mountain. In fact, even though both are farther from Salt Lake, they are often easier to get to than Park City and the Cottonwoods when snarled up with traffic. Ogden is the yin to Salt Lake’s clean-cut yang. Ogden-ites pride themselves on their town’s outsider status. Redneck rebels, tattooed, bearded hipsters and hard-drinking old timers all mingle on 25th street where you can play at night after a day on the slopes.

Snowfall 500” • Acreage 8,464+ • Vertical 2,205’ Lift-served, 2,500’+ inbounds

TERRAIN: Powder Mountain’s massive size and limited crowds mean you’ll find untracked powder days after a storm. The real adventure lies in Powder Country. Snowcat skiing is available and worth spending a few extra dollars.

PROVISIONS: We love the views and Mexican cuisine at Hidden Lake Lodge. Sundown Pizzeria is another yummy option.

ONE COOL THING: Mountain Hosts offer complimentary tours of the groomed areas of the resort throughout the day. It’s a perfect way to learn about this massive resort and make new friends.

Snowfall 300” • Acreage 2,830 • Vertical 2,915’

TERRAIN: Long runs, a balanced mix of beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain, plus thin crowds, define Snowbasin. The home of the 2002 Olympic games, Snowbasin was revamped in 1998 to include two gondolas and a high-speed quad.

PROVISIONS: We can’t get enough of the 360° views and gigantic fireplace at the John Paul Lodge.

ONE COOL THING: The bathrooms, yes, bathrooms at Snowbasin are shockingly luxurious, including sitting rooms, marble tile, bronze chandeliers, wood inlay details and impeccable cleanliness.

Bathrooms at Snowbasin Resort Day Lodge. Photo Brian Smyer / Courtesy of Snowbasin

Snowfall 300” • Acreage 140 • Vertical 965’

TERRAIN: Nordic Valley packs a wide variety of terrain into a small, un-crowded, space. About half of the terrain is intermediate. A terrain park packed with features helps keep things interesting. Alpine lift delivers advanced runs, including Chainsaw and Falling Star, while beginners can build confidence on Old Barn Run.

PROVISIONS: Relax, warm up and grab a bite at The Grill, which offers BBQ, pizza, grilled items and sandwiches. For more options, head to Ogden or the Shooting Star Saloon in Huntsville (the oldest bar in Utah).

ONE COOL THING: There’s more powder to be had after dark at Nordic Valley so skip the après and try night skiing instead. All the runs remain open until 9 p.m.

