On Trend: Full-Zip Retro Ski Suits

Whether you love or hate them, full-zip retro ski suits are back in style on the slopes. And so are poofball hats. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites, and offered some photo-worthy locations to show them off in.

Cordova Avorias Striped Ski Jumpsuit, $1090.

Bogner Gaia Quilted Ski Suit, $2,500.

Holden, Powder Suit, $1,250.

Fusalp Clarisse Suit, $1,550.

Goldbergh Pearl Hooded Faux Fur-Trimmed Color-Block Ski Suit, $1,279.

The North Face Oh Mega Faux Fur Pom Beanie, $45.

Nordstrom Wool & Recycled Cashmere Faux Fur Pom Beanie, $59.

Moncler Logo Merino Wool Head Wrap, $290.

Tory Burch Sleeping Bag Pull-On Boot, $458.

Marc Fisher Izuma Lug Bootie, $259.

Show Off Your Retro Ski Fit

Now that your winter fit is on trend, plan a fashion shoot at one of Utah’s iconic winter locales. Between desert backdrops and frosted mountain tops, there are plenty of options for an in vogue session

Tibble Fork Reservoir

With sweeping views of the snow-capped Wasatch mountains, Tibble Fork reservoir offers plenty of photo opportunities for a nature-chic fashion shoot. The locale is also only __ minutes away from the city, making it ideal for a half-day session.

How to Get There

To get to Tibble Fork, first drive up ___ and make a left on ___. The trail isn’t well-maintained during the off-season, so make sure to pack snowshoes if you’re visiting after a heavy snowfall.

Expert Tip: Tibble Fork reservoir practically glows during golden hour, plan your shoot around 6-7:30 for sun-kissed winter photos.

Antelope Island State Park

Tucked away on an Island, Antelope Island offers scenic views of its vast open country and a getaway from the city. The park boasts breathtaking views of the Great Salt Lake and its surrounding landscape. The lake itself is a unique and striking feature, with its distinctive high salt concentration giving it a milky blue appearance that contrasts beautifully with the surrounding desert terrain. If you’re up for an adventure, Antelope Island is the perfect opportunity for a lake, desert, or even wildlife photoshoot!

How to Get There

To get to Antelope Island, head east on I-80 until you reach exit 336 for Syracuse and Antelope Drive, turn left at the exit and in a few miles you will be at the entrance to the park!

Expert Tip: Due to Antelope Island’s location in the Great Salt Lake, visitors of the park are treated to breathtaking views of the sun setting over the water and surrounding landscape! Plan your shoot accordingly to the sunset to capture some of the most beautiful sunsets the state of Utah offers.

Little and Big Cottonwood Canyons

Both Little and Big Cottonwood Canyons are known for their towering peaks, rushing streams, lush forests, and above all their world renowned ski resorts. No matter the season these canyons fulfill all the needs for a mountain-inspired photoshoot.

How to Get There

Both canyons are located in the Wasatch Mountains, approximately 20-30 minutes south of Salt Lake City. Just get on I-215 and take it down to Cottonwood Heights, once you are there you’ll eventually see the entrances of either canyon!

Expert Tip: These canyons are popular tourist spots. To ensure a peaceful and uninterrupted photoshoot, it’s recommended to visit early in the morning or late in the evening during the months of December to March.

The Gateway

The Gateway in Salt Lake City is known for its unique and eye-catching urban architecture and design. The complex features sleek glass structures and whimsical color facades, creating the perfect backdrop for a variety of photography styles, including: architectural, portrait, and street photography.

How to Get There

The Gateway is located on 400 W 200 S, Salt Lake City. Right past downtown and next to the Jazz Stadium, you won’t be able to miss this unique complex.

Expert Tip: You must visit the “Salt Lake City Is For Lovers” neon sign located outside the Winter Parking Garage Exit, it’s one of Salt Lake’s most popular attractions. Not only is The Gateway amazing for city-style photoshoots, the food, bars, and seasonal festivals are also a must when visiting.

Cathedral Valley

Located in one of the most beautiful parks Utah has to offer, Capitol Reef National Park, Cathedral Valley offers the most breathtaking formations of red rock in the world. These formations offer an awe-inspiring contrast against the night or day sky adding more depth to your photos. Whether you’re looking to capture the warm glow of sunrise or the cool colors of sunset, Cathedral Valley is the place for a red rock inspired photoshoot.

How to Get There

Located in the Southern part of Utah, Cathedral Valley is four hours south of Salt Lake City. Just take I-15 South, and enjoy watching Utah’s massive snowy mountains melt away into towering red rock formations.

Expert Tip: One of the most popular landmarks in Cathedral Valley is the Temple of the Sun and the Temple of the Moon, two massive rock formations that rise high above the surrounding landscape, an impressive sight to behold.

Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park

The immensely underrated and extremely entertaining State Park is a popular location to capture a desert-style photoshoot. The unique and vibrant coral sand provides a breathtaking background for photos. With the park’s location being in Southwest Utah, it’s a perfect getaway from the freezing temperatures that occupy Northern Utah in the Winter.

How to Get There

The Coral Pink Sand Dunes located in Kanab, Utah are about a five hour drive from Salt Lake City. By taking I-15 southwest for about 311 miles you will find yourself in the center of the beautiful terrain Southern Utah has to offer.

Fifth Water Hot Springs

If you thought the Great Salt Lake had a picturesque aura just wait until you see these beautiful hot springs in the Diamond Fork Canyon. These springs look as if you are soaking in the Blue Lagoon in IceLand. Not only will your pictures be breathtaking and you’ll dive into complete relaxation with the steamy water, the hike to the hot springs is a fun activity to enjoy by yourself or with others

How to Get There

These hot springs are about an hour and twenty minutes from the city. By taking I-15 south it will be a short trip past Provo and into the Diamond Fork Canyon located near Spanish Fork, Utah

Discover the latest community news in SLC and beyond. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.