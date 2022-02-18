Oquirrh: 2022 Salt Lake Magazine Dining Award Winner

Nominees: Andrew & Angie Fuller of Oquirrh

Andrew and Angie Fuller have always known they wanted to open a restaurant together. Andrew worked in the back and Angie worked out front and where some people use restaurant work on the way to something else, they never wanted to leave.

“We both were working really hard, long hours and decided we might as well be doing it for ourselves,” Andrew says.

Oquirrh opened in 2019 with Andrew’s artfully nostalgic menu coming out of the kitchen and Angie’s ideas about hospitality and service in the front.

“We want Oquirrh to be Oquirrh,” Andrew says. “The only way to do that can be having me in the kitchen almost every night and a service experience that comes from having Angie in the building.”

Dishes not to miss

Although Oquirrh’s menu is not fixed, one staple that Andrew and Angie just can’t shake is his elevated take on the chicken pot pie—a delicate puff pastry filled with a decadent confit, fennel mirepoix and mushrooms. It comes and goes on the menu but the restaurant’s loyal following always lobbies for its return.

One cool thing

A seat at Oquirrh’s small bar up offers a front-row seat to experience the Fuller’s idea of hospitality. Angie is upfront, chatty as she hustles the evening’s service along and Andrew occasionally emerges from the back to wipe his brow and take a break. There’s not a bad seat in the house in this welcoming, living-room vibe restaurant, but if you’re in a small group, grab a seat at the bar and watch the evening unfold.

Oquirrh // 368 E. 100 South, SLC, 801-359-0426

Cabbage smoked on the Traeger, fermented fall squash “romesco,” squash tear honey and sage from Oquirrh. (Photo by Adam Finkle/Salt Lake magazine)

Nominated by: Scott Evans of Pago Group

‘Why I love Oquirrh’

“Drew was the Chef de Cuisine at Pago on 9th & 9th before Oquirrh. The menu at Oquirrh is unique, balanced and well-executed. Drew’s food is creative and playful yet relatable. He has found the balance between plating beautiful dishes and executing the dishes perfectly. Too many up-and-coming chefs rely on plating alone and miss seasoning, texture, temperature. His experience and palate allow Drew to innovate with precision. An example is the milk-braised potatoes. It showcases Drew’s ability to transform humble ingredients into complex, elevated fare.”

Why does Oquirrh deserve to be recognized in the 2022 Dining Awards?

“The best restaurants and chefs push the market through their creativity and execution. His talent behind the stove is apparent, he has worked in great restaurants in Utah and beyond. The menu offers items not available elsewhere and all are cooked expertly.” — Scott Evans of the Pago Group

Pago 9th & 9th // 878 S. 900 East, SLC, 801-532-0777

Pago On Main // 341 S. Main St., SLC, 801-441-2955

Casot & Finca // 1508 S. 1500 East, SLC

This year, we are doing our Dining Awards a little bit differently. In the spirit of Utah’s close-knit and supportive dining industry, we asked some of the top industry professionals to nominate their favorite chefs. The 2022 Salt Lake Magazine Dining Awards presents 12 honorees, each paired by their mutual admiration for each other and love of good food. Read the full list of winners. Subscribe for more Salt Lake magazine.