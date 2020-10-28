We last spoke with Oquirrh in early June for an article we did on restaurants coping with COVID. We had chatted with Angie Fuller. With her husband and chef, Drew, she owns and runs Oquirrh, one of the most exciting new restaurants in the city.

Today, through a press released shared by friends of the owners, we received the heartbreaking news that Oquirrh is at risk of shutting down due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Oquirrh is known for innovative fare that inspired Chef Drew and Angie to open their own restaurant in the first place. The signature presentation of carrots, for example, for which carrots of several colors are roasted, cured in miso or braised, then planted vertically in a ground of carrot-top pesto with a brown rice chip to add back in some crispness, is a time-consuming, multi-handed dish to prepare – a dish that isn’t very suitable for curbside pick-up.

“We’ve been offering salmon or steak for two or four. But our curbside business is dying off severely.” Angie stated in early June.

Dedicated friends and customers are hoping to help save Angie and Drew’s dream of owning and running an incredible restaurant. They’ve created a GoFundMe page for the community to donate to.

DONATE HERE

COVID-19 has taken a toll on so many of our local restaurants. It takes dedicated customers like you to support these businesses we love so dearly. So eat local. Curbside pick-up, get delivery or take-out. Donate if you can. Support the small businesses that make our city so unique.

To order dinner from Oquirrh, click here or call 801-359-0426.