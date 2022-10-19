Satire: A Guide to Ordering Liquor in Utah

The regulatory body over alcohol sales in Utah is touting a new, cuddlier image. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Department is out. Now, it’s the Department of Alcohol Beverage Services. That’s right, they’re here to serve us—the drinkers. The DABC DABS has a new online ordering system and a version of wine subscriptions in the works, but it’s hard to give everyone what they want, and our local liquor stores might not carry your spirit of choice. In that spirit (see what we did there?), Salt Lake Magazine has put together this handy guide to the “service-oriented” special ordering process to acquire your favorite tipple.

The latest from the DABS

While the promised, more user friendly, DABS ordering system is still in the works, Utah’s version of wine of the month clubs has arrived. Boutique wine broker Vin7000 announced that they were the only way for Utahns to experience popular wine clubs, and it seems like that might be the case, at least for right now. Utah law forbids direct-to-consumer shipping of alcohol to Utah residents (although Utah winemakers can ship it to consumers out of state), but the Utah State Legislature recently budged on that front…sort of. Now, Utah residents can theoretically sign up for wine of the month clubs, but they have to ship their orders to a state liquor store and pay an 88% markup.

According to the announcement from Vin7000, they deal exclusively with small, independent, family-owned wineries and wines that are typically limited production and not otherwise available in Utah. Currently, customers can choose from six wine clubs to join, through the DABS ordering system, and their regular shipments are delivered to the Utah State Liquor Store of their choice.

The bar scene is dealing with red tape as well. At the most recent DABS meeting, the regulatory body gave out no new full-bar licenses to the 11 businesses trying to acquire them, and the DABS might have only one available to dole out come the next meeting. Two bars are currently ready to go and operating with tavern licenses (which means they can serve low-point beer), West Side Tavern and Fisher Brewing Company in Salt Lake City. Of the bars that will be ready to open and operate in the upcoming weeks or months, there’s LBGTQ+ club called Verse, hoping to expand the list of Utah’s diverse nightlife options. The next DABS meeting will is scheduled for Oct. 25, 2022.

Are you enamored with the Beehive state’s ludicrous liquor laws? Read a full history of drinking in Utah here.

