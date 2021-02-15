Gary Lindstrom and Linda Hilton are fascinated by Salt Lake City Cemetery—so fascinated that they’re writing a book about it. (Did you know it’s the largest city-run graveyard in the country?) Researching the book, they not only explore the history of the graveyard (it was formally founded in 1851, though the first burial there was in 1847) but delve into the stories behind the stones—introducing us to the denizens six feet under.

Here’s my favorite tale they’ve told so far:

We first consider one of the earliest practitioners of the modern-day food mantra, “presentation is everything.” William Adelbert Turnier. Born in 1908, Turnier dropped out of school at 16, largely because of being bullied incessantly. The other boys ridiculed him for his limp, the result of a bout with polio. Turnier went to work as a mail boy at the National Biscuit Company where his father worked. That’s right: Nabisco.