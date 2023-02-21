The Origin of Utah Ski Trails and Mountain Peaks

Miners and philanthropists, businessmen and sex workers, hobnobbers and knuckleheads, heroes and explorers—the origins of Utah ski trails are often as bizarre as their names. While many runs are named sites and claims from the mining boom of the 1800s, there are plenty of others born from tall tales, glorious adventures, mishaps and misdeeds.

Trail Name: Hot Foot Gully Where: Snowbird John Stratton, a ski patroller doing avalanche control work in 1975, nearly got himself blown to high heaven in Little Cottonwood Canyon’s Peruvian Gulch. One morning after a storm, Stratton and some fellow patrollers were dropping explosives on high-risk slopes to mitigate avalanches. After throwing charges in a gully and waiting for them to clear, he skied directly over one they hadn’t accounted for, which detonated, literally blowing him out of his skis. Somehow unhurt, the gully was dubbed ”Hot Foot” in honor of Stratton’s close call. Trail Name: Patsey Marley Where: Alta Ski Resort Let’s set the record straight: yes, the mining town of Alta really did have brothels known as “sporting clubs.” But the long-running tale that Patsey was a favorite call girl among the miners is taller than the mountain named in Patsey’s honor. The real “Patsey” was Patrick Marley, an Irish-born prospector who discovered silver ore in Little Cottonwood Canyon and staked his claim. That said, more than a few Wasatch features may have been named for infamous ladies. Snowbird’s Big Emma, Madam Annie and Solitude’s Black Bess Chutes are said to be named after miners’ favorite madames, and the Snowbird run “West 2nd South” is named for the red light district, according to Ski Utah. Trail Name: Bassackwards Where: Snowbird It’s a clever play on words, however, also nods to Snowbird’s founding owner, Dick Bass. If you found yourself in Bass’ inner circle before opening day in 1971, there’s a good chance you have a gorge, chute, pass, ridge or valley named in your honor. There’s Alice Avenue, named for Dick’s wife, Alice, Silver Fox, named for Ted Johnson, Bass’ silver-coiffed business partner, and Wilbere—a nickname Ted’s wife Wilma adopted jokingly after training with a European chef who had trouble pronouncing her name. Wasatch Peak Origin Stories

Ben Lomond 9,716 feet

NAMED: BEN LOMOND, north of Ogden, was named after the mountain Ben Lomond in the Scottish Highlands because early settler Mary Wilson Montgomery thought the mountain range resembled the Scottish “mountains,” which are a, meh, 3,000 feet above sea level. Our Ben Lomond is 9,716 feet high.

ABOUT: They say the Paramount Pictures logo was modeled after Ben Lomond. Supposedly William W. Hodkinson, the founder of Paramount and a native of the Ogden area, drew the peak on a napkin during a meeting in 1914.

Mt. Olympus 9,026 feet

NAMED: MOUNT OLYMPUS, because every range has an Mt. Olympus, right?

ABOUT: Mt. Olympus’ elevation is only 9,026 feet above sea level, but its profile dominates the SLC skyline and captured early settlers’ imagination, who, perhaps lacking actual imagination, named it Olympus after the mythical home of the ancient Greek gods. Because of its imposing presence on the Wasatch and its easy-to-access trailhead along Wasatch Boulevard, it is perhaps the most-climbed peak in the range (even in winter), and, we think, a litmus test for new Salt Lakers. Think of it as hazing.

Lone Peak 11,253 feet

NAMED: LONE PEAK AND PFEIFFERHORN and recorded as “Little Matterhorn” on USGS maps. Pfeifferhorn’s name comes from Chuck Pfeiffer, a local climber who was a leader of the Wasatch Club.

ABOUT: East of Salt Lake City and visible from North Salt Lake to Provo. It rises sharply from the valley floor to its peak over 11,000 feet, making it a hard climb to the summit, but easily accessible.

Mt. Timpanogos 11,753 feet

NAMED: MOUNT TIMPANOGOS, a word supposedly from the Timpanogots tribe which translates as “rock” (tumpi-) and “water mouth” or “canyon” (pano.) Locals just call her “Timp.” Because the mountain’s profile looks (vaguely) like a reclining woman, legends abound about the tragic death of an Indian maiden and a starcrossed brave, yadda, yadda, yadda.

ABOUT: Timp is the second highest in the Wasatch, peaking at 11,753 feet. The north end of the mountain is home to Timpanogos Cave National Monument.

Mt. Nebo 11,933 feet

NAMED: MOUNT NEBO, after a Bible story which says that, at the end of his life, Moses stood on Mt. Nebo in Jordan and looked into the Promised Land that the Lord said he would never enter. Some early Utah settlers thought this peak of the Wasatch looked like the namesake mountain in Jordan. (Had they ever been to Jordan?)

ABOUT: The southernmost and highest mountain in the Wasatch Range of Utah and way taller than its Biblical counterpart, Mt. Nebo is 11,933 feet high. (The peak where the Bible says Moses died is only 2,330 feet above sea level.)

Explore more Utah adventures and travel ideas. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.