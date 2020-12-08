It is with profound sorrow that the staff of Salt Lake magazine announces the death of Mary Brown Malouf on Dec. 7, 2020, in northern California. Mary has been our beloved executive editor since August 2007, our north star, undisputed culinary queen, and one of the brightest and funniest people we will ever know. She is survived by her children Anna Malouf and Britt Brown and Kit Warchol and Sam Warchol, and her brother David Waddington and sister Helen Duran.

More details will follow as they become available