Our Top Picks for Winter Fashion and Where to Wear It

Lighten Up—Winter Fashion Doesn’t Have to Be Drab

Women’s Caribou X Boot Chelsea by Sorel, $190

Notch Collar Wool Blend Coat

by Michael Michael Kors, $380

Khaki Body Morphing Knit Top by Jean Paul Gaultier, $550

K-Jonny Tie Dye Cotton Cable Cardigan by Diesel, $595

Men’s Terrell Jacket Bleach / Wax by Carhartt, $275

Coachtopia Loop Quilted Puffer Jacket by Coach, $495

Men’s Ski School Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boot Black Helcor in Leather/White

by Timberland, $198

’86 Low-Fi Hi-Tek Waterproof Mountain Jacket

by The North Face, $260

Show off Your Digs—Winter Events and Activities in Utah

Go Ice Skating

People strap on skates and sip hot cocoa while taking the sights and sounds of the season at Gallivan Center Ice Rink. The outdoor public ice skating rink is open all winter long. A recent addition to Salt Lake’s skating scene, Millcreek Commons is now Utah’s largest outdoor ice rink. Along with the 11,000 square feet of ice, visitors can enjoy outdoor fire pits, music and select special events.

Explore Utah’s Mighty 5 in the Winter

The global popularity of Utah’s National Parks has created a dependable summertime mob. But in the off-season? The parks are yours. Open roads and open trails, comfortably cool daytime temperatures and blessed quiet offer a rare solitary view of the overly viewed vistas. Of course, there are some hurdles to wintertime adventures, like weather. The second obstacle to traveling in Southern Utah is a dearth of lodging and restaurants, a downside to solitude. But amid seasonal closures, we found a pleasant selection of year-round places to stay in each of the communities near the park areas and some surprisingly good eats along the way. Check out our guide to navigating the parks during the off-season!

Settle In For a Luxurious Staycation

Utah has no shortage of wintery hideaways for you and a special someone. For a ski-centered weekend getaway, consider Sundance Mountain Resort. Founded by film legend Robert Redford, who named the resort after his iconic turn in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Sundance is a dose of the Old West. The resort’s upper reaches are home to its advanced terrain, and there is no better place to be on a powder day than Bishop’s Bowl. The right side is where those who like to cruise will find beautifully groomed runs, and the lifts at the base area are home to varied and interesting beginners’ terrain. The Tree Room is Sundance’s most elegant and award-winning restaurant. Locals from Provo often drive up the canyon just to dine at this restaurant named for the giant tree it was built around. Up on the resort’s highest peak, you can enjoy the views at Bear Claw Cabin while taking a break in this fast-casual lodge.

If your idea of a weekend retreat leans more toward posh relaxation, The Stillwell Spa at Snowpine Lodge is your ticket to serenity. Six treatment rooms compose the tranquil Stillwell Spa along with a posh relaxation room and a serenely lit grotto replete with a plunge pool encased in granite walls. A yoga and fitness center add to the rejuvenating experience. Swen’s Restaurant indulges with breathtaking mountain views and delicious, locally-sourced fare. Similarly sited nearby, The Gulch Pub cheers with creative cocktails and a relaxed, après-ski menu. Lounges on every floor invite convivial gatherings and The Nest—a fully equipped game room—invites fun off-the-slopes competition. A large, heated outdoor pool treats guests to dips surrounded by breathtaking scenery. (Find more luxury spa retreats in Utah here!)

Enjoy Utah’s Finest Cuisine on the Most Loved-Up Day of the Year

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and the pressure is on to find the perfect date night for you and your partner. Thankfully, Utah has no shortage of food and fun suited to all different tastes. Whether you’re looking for an intimate, three-course dinner, a night of dancing, or anything in between, the beehive state has you covered. Read our full list of Valentine’s Day eats and activities.

