Outdoor Adventures for Kids
Photo credit Stephanie Reed.

Best of the Beehive 2023: Outdoor Adventures for Kids

Utah is the fastest growing state because we’re the best at having kids, but it takes a little extra planning if you’re traveling with the whole family. Parent and adventure blogger Stephanie Reed of Salt Project has some tips for getting kids excited about outdoor adventures:

Keep it short and sweet. Reed has a list of 88 Utah hikes for young kids on Salt Project. “These are tried and true favorites from our own family and, yes, age 5 or younger did every one,” says Reed. 

Make it fun for everyone. Pack a special treat or go grab ice cream after.  

Stay close to home.  Living in Utah, you don’t have to go far for adventure. There is so much to do and see right here in our own backyard. 

Make it a priority. “Your kids are only young once and they don’t need any more toys,” says Reed. “They just need YOU. Don’t put it off until tomorrow. Go make some memories today.” 

Outdoor Adventures for Kids

Need ideas? “This is one of my kids’ favorite adventures,” says Reed, pointing to a packed weekend with the kiddos through Southern Utah. “This is a great adventure for ages 10-plus, but littles can definitely join in the fun with some assistance and encouragement.” The adventure includes:

