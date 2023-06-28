Best of the Beehive 2023: Outdoor Adventures for Kids

Utah is the fastest growing state because we’re the best at having kids, but it takes a little extra planning if you’re traveling with the whole family. Parent and adventure blogger Stephanie Reed of Salt Project has some tips for getting kids excited about outdoor adventures:

Keep it short and sweet. Reed has a list of 88 Utah hikes for young kids on Salt Project. “These are tried and true favorites from our own family and, yes, age 5 or younger did every one,” says Reed.

Make it fun for everyone. Pack a special treat or go grab ice cream after.

Stay close to home. Living in Utah, you don’t have to go far for adventure. There is so much to do and see right here in our own backyard.

Make it a priority. “Your kids are only young once and they don’t need any more toys,” says Reed. “They just need YOU. Don’t put it off until tomorrow. Go make some memories today.”

Need ideas? “This is one of my kids’ favorite adventures,” says Reed, pointing to a packed weekend with the kiddos through Southern Utah. “This is a great adventure for ages 10-plus, but littles can definitely join in the fun with some assistance and encouragement.” The adventure includes:

Visiting the Saturday Market at Tuacahn

Mural-hunting and lunch at Tacos Plaza in St. George

Hiking Red Reef trail in Red Cliffs and Petrified Dunes Trail in Snow Canyon

Post-hike treat at Berries-n-Cream in St. George

A guided UTV tour through Sand Hollow

Grabbing a slice at Riggatti’s Pizza in St. George and Centro Woodfired Pizza in Cedar City

See more stories about our community in our City Life Section. And while you’re here why not subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine delivered to your door.