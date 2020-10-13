Amidst the unexpected changes of 2020 here is a bit of good news! After 44 years there has been a changing of the guard at Every Blooming Thing.

Pam March, treasured owner of Every Blooming Thing, leaves the store in the creative and capable hands of Robert Upwall.

Pam strived for Every Blooming Thing to be more than just a flower shop. “It was love at first creative exchange when Robert came onto the scene 20 years after its creation”, said Pam. The pair’s innovative approach, standard of excellence, support and participation in the Utah Arts scene truly set Every Blooming Thing apart. “Robert from the start was the obvious choice as successor,” she said. Now the dreams once imagined by both are fulfilled.

“ADDING A PERSONAL TOUCH IS PART OF EVERYTHING WE DO, FROM OWNERSHIP TO MANAGEMENT, FROM RECEIVING AN ORDER ON THE PHONE TO THE DRIVERS WHO DELIVER TO YOUR FRONT DOOR,” AND ADDS, “BECAUSE WE LOVE WHAT WE DO—THAT’S WHAT MAKES US, US.” —PAM MARCH

1344 S. 2100 East, SLC 801-521-4773 Everybloomingthing.cc

IG: @everybloomingthingslc

As Robert takes the helm we anticipate the best is yet to come. “The one guiding constant is that Every Bloom- ing Thing feels like home for me, our team, and most importantly our customers,” says Robert. “We are a part of the emotional highs and lows of the lives we touch—the gift we receive in return is the lives we connect with.”

Here is to their next 44!

