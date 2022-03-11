Park City Après Roundup

Is it just me, or does that first sip of a frosty après beverage rival the gloriousness of the day’s first powder turn? Refreshing, gratifying and a touch indulgent, the post-ski beverage is the capstone to a job well done on the slopes. When people claim they’re “just here for the après,” it’s difficult to blame them.

Après means many things to people in Park City. For some, it’s pitchers of affordable macrobrew while still wearing ski boots. For others, it’s an opportunity to sample the craft of local brewers and distillers. And, of course, there are those in search of a fashionable cocktail to match their chic skiwear. We’ve done the hard work seeking out Park City’s best après drinks. Flavors and attitudes run the gamut, so whether adorned in flannel or fur you won’t feel out of place. Tip one back, tip your bartender and enjoy.

The Poe, created By Gabby Torres at The St. Regis Deer Valley. (Courtesy St. Regis Deer Valley / Stephanie Monasterio)

St. Regis Deer Valley

The Drink: The Poe (Hennessy, lemon juice and hot pumpkin sage chai tea)

What to Wear: Moncler puffy coat and Tecnica moon boots

Master mixologist Gabriela Diaz Torres devised the Poe to resemble the hot, fragrant drinks Torres’ mother would make with fresh pumpkin from the garden. It’s a gorgeous-looking cocktail that’s right at home in the luxurious St. Regis Deer Valley bar just steps away from the resort’s finely groomed corduroy. A hot cocktail at the tail end of a chilly day enjoying the snow is a perfect example of living your best life.

2300 Deer Valley Dr., 435-940-5700

At the base of Park City’s Town Lift, High West is the world’s only ski-in, ski-out distillery. (Courtesy High West / Photo by Dan Campbell)

High West Saloon

The Drink: High Country Single Malt

What to Wear: Woolrich flannel, new Carhartt dungarees and Danner hiking boots

High West perfectly represents Park City’s melding of mountain luxury with a rustic, western façade. Their new, limited-release High Country Single Malt matches the mood. Single malt blends are finished in Oloroso sherry barrels creating layers of complex flavors that are the product of meticulous dedication to detail. Still, the end product is a sipping whiskey best enjoyed atop a bar stool on an uneven, rough-cut wood floor.

703 Park Ave., 435-649-8300

The Dopo at Offset Bier Co. (Courtesy Offset Bier Co.)

Offset Bier Co

The Drink: Dopo

What to Wear: Well-loved Flylow bibs and a cotton T-shirt from your favorite indie rock band

You have to come straight to the source to sample Offset Bier’s creations. “The Dopo, which is Italian for ‘after,’ is our house hoppy beer. It’s aromatic but light enough for you to have a couple after skiing,” says Offset founder Conor Brown. The taproom was designed specifically for locals to enjoy a beer-centric après. The taproom is open daily from 4 to 8 p.m. and the beer is literally named “after.” How can a thirsty crew of skiers not appreciate that little detail?

1755 Bonanza Dr., 435-659-7517

Park City Brewing (Photo courtesy Park City Brewing)

Park City Brewing

The Drink: Powder Buoy Pilsner

What to Wear: Come as you are

The name is the same but everything else has changed. Park City Brewing is back with new owners, new brewers and all-new recipes in a new location. Jeff Tito is the new head honcho, boasting experience from Rolling Rock (which his family owned) and Heineken. “We’re bringing a focus on consistency and repeatability in our processes to craft brewing because we owe it to our customers for things to taste just right,” Tito says. Their five core beers are brewed in Park City and are named for the community. The Powder Buoy Pilsner is a drinkable, lightly hopped après beer that references the NOAA buoy off Kauai that portends big storms in Park City. The brewpub is kid-friendly, making Park City Brewing the perfect family après spot.

1764 Uinta Way, 435-200-8352

