Park City Brewing: A Revival Through Reinvention

Tucked away in our pristine mountain town, Park City Brewing stands as a testament to resilience, adaptability, and good storytelling. Through a measured blend of quality, artistry, and community engagement, the establishment has set a new standard in craft beer, offering quality brews and an exceptional gastronomic experience.

A new era has dawned at Park City Brewing, with a new leadership team and some new talent in the kitchen and on the brew line. Eager to recalibrate the narrative, the team launched a vigorous rebranding effort, focusing on quality and value while removing any negativity surrounding the past. The goal was to start afresh, showcasing their renewed commitment to some excellent food options and killer beers.

On the food front, Park City Brewing has a plethora of options in the works. The brewery is revamping its food menu to offer healthier options and expanding the already successful brunch menu. Currently, they serve brunch on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with the weekends being the most popular. With these changes, the brewery aims to cater to a broad range of food lovers, promising an enticing pairing with their awesome brews.

Photo by Greg Brinkman

During our most recent visit, we enjoyed several dishes, each prepared to perfection and served with a unique flair that elevated the dining experience. For instance, the Smoked Chicken Drums with the BBQ sauce were an absolute delight. The tangy sauce enhanced the subtle smoky flavor. When paired with buffalo sauce on the side, the flavor profile reached a whole new level, an invention our server lovingly called “buffalo-que.”

Next on our gastronomic journey was the Wagyu Burger. Thick, juicy, and cooked to a tantalizing medium-rare, the quality evident in every bite. The burger was topped with gold town onion mostarda, crispy lettuce, and appropriately oozy cheese, adding layers of texture and balance that made this a standout dish.

Photo by Greg Brinkman

The Fried Chicken Sando was a crispy, juicy marvel. The perfectly seasoned breading gave way to tender chicken, and the accompanying pickles and slaw provided the necessary tang and texture to balance the rich flavors.

The selection of sides didn’t disappoint either. The Tater Tots were golden, crispy nuggets of potato goodness, the perfect comfort food companion to the main dishes. The onion rings, with their crispy outer layer giving way to soft, sweet onion inside, were addictive.

The only dish that didn’t resonate with us was the croquettes. They were decent but didn’t quite match the high bar set by the other dishes. Regardless, the overall gastronomic experience at Park City Brewing was fantastic. It is a testament to the culinary team’s commitment to delivering quality, hearty dishes that pair perfectly with their fine selection of brews.

Photo by Greg Brinkman

The brewery’s beer offerings have also evolved. The diverse menu includes a sour and a Mexican lager, which has been through four iterations on their small brewing system. But the crown jewels of their production are arguably the double IPA and seltzers. The seltzers are not only popular among their consumers for being gluten-free and easy to drink, but they are also a pragmatic business choice. In head brewer Troy Higgins’ words, they’re something he’s “most proud of.” Furthermore, they’re working with an artist for the seltzer labels and have plans to start canning and selling them soon.

As for the brewery’s visitors, they’re primarily locals, especially during their weekly trivia nights. However, Troy anticipates a shift in visitor demographics as the summer tourism season picks up.

Even as the brewery is still in its beginning stages of development, with a small 3,500-square-foot space and a small-scale brewing system, there’s a palpable sense of excitement for the future. Troy believes in the philosophy of “starting small,” preferring to gradually dial in their operations before considering expansion. He says, “You need to crawl before you walk and walk before you run.”

Park City Brewing is a testament to the power of resilience and the capacity to turn challenges into opportunities. As it continues redefining itself, embracing its past and future potential, the brewery is fast becoming a beacon of the craft beer revolution in Park City, Utah. While the journey is just beginning, there’s a sense of anticipation. The local community and beer lovers wait eagerly to see where this exciting journey will lead.

If You Go…

Park City Brewing

1764 Uinta Way C1, Park City, UT

PH: 435.200.8352

