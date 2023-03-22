Search
HomeCity LifePark City Life
Park City Grüv Festival
Photo Vail Resorts, Sean Ryan

Park City Grüv Festival

Tony Gill
Tony Gill

Here’s a bit of breaking news for you: the best skiing of the year is happening right now. While some unwise and otherwise impatient folks are starting to prematurely transition to flip flops, the deepest snowpack, most enjoyable events and best all-around vibes are up on the hill in March and April. At Park City Mountain, the annual Spring Grüv festival begins March 23rd replete with parties, and tons of live music in the base areas

The resort’s Spring Concert Series takes place every Saturday on the Canyons Village stage. Some of the upcoming acts include The Pranksters, Cousin Curtiss, Mudpuddle and Lash Larue. You can find the entire lineup here.

The spring festivities are always sent off with a splash with the annual Park City pond skim competition. The always spectacular and disastrous pond skim combines costumes, showmanship and skill—it’s basically one epic party on the ski hill. This year’s event will be held on April 8th, and only allows 100 registration spots. Sign-ups open soon and all proceeds are donated to Epic Promise.

There are months of 100-degree days in the forecast, so don’t wish away the last of the snow. Check out Park City Mountain’s website for a full schedule of Spring Grüv events.

Après-Ski Style

Need inspiration for your D.I.Y. costume? These competitors from previous years pulled out all the creative stops.

Discover the latest community news in SLC and beyond. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.

Tony Gill
Tony Gillhttps://www.saltlakemagazine.com/
Tony Gill is the outdoor and Park City editor for Salt Lake Magazine and previously toiled as editor-in-chief of Telemark Skier Magazine. Most of his time ignoring emails is spent aboard an under-geared single-speed on the trails above his home.
Previous article
All In The Family: Sweet Candy Company

Similar Articles

New Union Keeps Park City Lifts Turning

Park City Life Tony Gill -
The loud buzzing horn usually perks up the confused, anxious crowd. It means the lift is about to start turning again, but sometimes not...

Upstream Fare: The New Fish Market Park City

Eat & Drink Tony Gill -
John Courtney has lived many lives when it comes to cuisine. He’s a revered chef, having overseen numerous cuisine concepts simultaneously at the Cosmopolitan...

Most Popular

Follow us on Instagram @slmag

© 2022 Copyright JES Publishing | Website by Webaholics
MORE STORIES
City Life

All In The Family: Sweet Candy Company

Heather Hayes - 0