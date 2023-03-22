Park City Grüv Festival

Here’s a bit of breaking news for you: the best skiing of the year is happening right now. While some unwise and otherwise impatient folks are starting to prematurely transition to flip flops, the deepest snowpack, most enjoyable events and best all-around vibes are up on the hill in March and April. At Park City Mountain, the annual Spring Grüv festival begins March 23rd replete with parties, and tons of live music in the base areas

The resort’s Spring Concert Series takes place every Saturday on the Canyons Village stage. Some of the upcoming acts include The Pranksters, Cousin Curtiss, Mudpuddle and Lash Larue. You can find the entire lineup here.

The spring festivities are always sent off with a splash with the annual Park City pond skim competition. The always spectacular and disastrous pond skim combines costumes, showmanship and skill—it’s basically one epic party on the ski hill. This year’s event will be held on April 8th, and only allows 100 registration spots. Sign-ups open soon and all proceeds are donated to Epic Promise.

There are months of 100-degree days in the forecast, so don’t wish away the last of the snow. Check out Park City Mountain’s website for a full schedule of Spring Grüv events.

Après-Ski Style

Need inspiration for your D.I.Y. costume? These competitors from previous years pulled out all the creative stops.

