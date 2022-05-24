Experience History in Park City This Summer

Park City is oft defined by its relentless pace of change. Growth and development are turning what was once considered a low-key mountain town into world-famous destination with all the trappings that entails. But if the change of pace today—while seemingly sudden—is merely a gradual evolution compared to what transformed Park City from a mining outpost into a mountain sports mecca. The Historic Park City Alliance (HPCA) is inviting people to explore the town’s deep historical roots this summer both by visiting the Park City History Museum and through special events including Guided Walking Tours and History Speaks Lectures.

The Park City History Museum is a hidden gem, tucked on Main Street amid a sea of single-brand stores, high-end restaurants, souvenir shops. Inside, a collection of interactive exhibits traces the area’s history from the arrival of settlers on the Western Frontier through its metamorphosis into a booming mining community and ultimately the resort destination it is today. The town’s historic underground jail cell still stands intact, and relics of the “Skier Subway” that turned mining infrastructure into the area’s first lift system are on display. The museum is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day, and admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children over six. For those looking to save a few bucks while learning about the past, the museum offers free admission on the third Saturday of every month.

The abundance of living history in Park City can’t be contained within the walls of a single building, which is why HPCA offers guided walking tours during the summer from June 28 through Sept. 3. Amid the sheen of mountain luxury still exist the fingerprints of history. The walking tours traverse Historic Main Street explores the architecture, people and events that shaped the Park City along the way. Check the events calendar for a complete list of dates and times.

Walking Tour on Historic Main Street

Finally, the Park City History Museum is offering a free lecture series, History Speaks, which dives into Park City life from before the town was known primarily for powder and après. Upcoming lectures include “Life About Town in Park City’s Mining Days,” which includes a book signing by author Dalton Gackle on June 22 and “Through European Eyes: Imagining the American Frontier West” with Curator Lee Silliman on June 30. These entertaining and educational lectures offer unique insight into a place most of us are just scratching the surface to understand.

Visit the Historic Park City Alliance website for more details and a full list of events for the summer season. Read more about news, people and things to do in Park City.