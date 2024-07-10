Search
The Bridge Café and Grill. Photo credit Park City Chamber/Bureau

Around the World in Five Park City Restaurants

Tony Gill
Tony Gill

Circumnavigating the Earth for fine cultural fare isn’t in the cards for most of us right now. But if you’re lucky enough to find yourself in Park City, you can enjoy inspired cuisine from across the globe. It’s not just all “elevated mountain dishes” highlighted by gamey meats better left in the frontier days around here. We’re taking you around the world in five restaurants, without having to leave town.

Unearthing something from every continent wasn’t in the cards once we realized we couldn’t find any Antarctica cuisine in Park City. You won’t eat on the same continent twice in a row except Asia—which is huge, and we’ll split up that back-to-back affair with East and West Asian entrants. Now let’s get eating—no passport required.

The Bridge Café and Grill. Photo credit Park City Chamber/Bureau

BRAZIL: THE BRIDGE CAFÉ AND GRILL
Just steps away from the Town Lift at Park City Mountain, The Bridge is on the actual bridge in Old Town. The Brazilian-inspired menu offers a few twists on the typical breakfast fare, and the Brazuca Omelet is a customizable highlight. 

Park City Restaurants

Pull apart bread  at Goldener Hirsch. Photo courtesy of Deer Valley Resort.

825 Main St., 435-658-5451

‘ALPINE’ EUROPE: Goldener Hirsch
The spirit of the Alps lives at the Goldener Hirsch. This Park City institution mixes Bavarian, Swiss, Austrian and Belgian influences to taste European ski culture. Start with some Bavarian Pull Apart Bread and finish with some Schupfnudeln,
an Austrian potato noodle with braised mustard greens. 

7570 Royal St., 435-649-7770

MEXICO: ALBERTO’S
Anyone can throw something together and call it a breakfast burrito, but Alberto’s has a full menu of authentic options, all wrapped in a perfect tortilla. I highly recommend the chorizo, egg, potato and cheese burrito with spicy red sauce. The drive-through is fast, friendly and the perfect quick pick-up on the way to the hill. 

1640 Bonanza Dr., 435-602-1145

Park City Restaurants
Alberto’s. Photo courtesy of Alberto’s.

INDIA: GANESH INDIAN CUISINE
With an enormous variety of authentic Indian dishes, Ganesh is a can’t-miss spot located in Prospector Square. The Aloo Sag with potatoes and creamy spinach is an outstanding vegetarian option, while the Lamb Biryani is an omnivore’s treat. Indian cuisine is also the world’s best comfort food, so take comfort in that. 

1811 Sidewinder Dr., 435-538-4110  

Park City Restaurants
Kuchu Shabu. Photo courtesy of Kuchu Shabu.

JAPAN: KUCHU SHABU
Few things are better than a traditional Japanese hot pot when it’s cold outside, and that’s exactly what you’ll get at Kuchu Shabu. Their variety of shabu-shabu is available with everything from vegetables to scallops to elk to Australian Wagyu beef. Their new location in Canyons Village makes Kuchu Shabu a perfect slope-side stop-in on the weekends or a post-ski dinner any day of the week. 

Canyons Village, 2307 W. High Mountain Rd., 435-649-0088

