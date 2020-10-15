The ongoing battle between Park City and Breckenridge for world-record shot ski supremacy is on hiatus for the 2020-2021 season, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still have a little fun this fall. Like most things, this year’s communal shot-ski effort is evolving into a COVID-friendly, socially distant event, but it’s still an opportunity to benefit the Park City Sunrise Rotary’s grant programs for 20 community groups while showing those wannabes from Colorado that we have not only better snow, but also better parties.

The event’s presenting sponsor, High West Distillery, is offering two at-home shot ski packages for anyone who wants to praise Ullr and welcome the coming winter season without incinerating a bunch of toxic fluorocarbons and epoxies in a bonfire of old skis. The first is your general admission shot ski kit, which includes two custom 2020 shot glasses, a bottle of High West spiced lemonade mixer and two shot mounts to put on your own ski for $25. Those who really want to get into the spirit can splurge for the VIP shot ski kit, which includes three 2020 shot glasses, spiced lemonade mixer, a 2020 logoed limited edition wrapped shot ski with three shot glass mounts and a High West beanie for $200.

On Saturday, October 24, participants are invited to tip one back in the comfort and relative safety of their own homes and upload photos and videos of the revelry to Instagram while tagging @PCSunriseRotary and @DrinkHighWest while using the hashtag #PCHomeShotSki. Sure, we may not have the opportunity to publicly embarrass ourselves in person like in years past, but that doesn’t mean we can’t do the same from home. The person with the best, most elaborate, most creative post will win an exclusive High West prize basket.

2020 has been an impossibly dumb and awful year, so let’s not let it steal this burgeoning pre-ski season tradition from us, too. Plus, we need to get our reps in so we can come out swinging next fall when those Breck folks come out of hiding while trying to steal our idea for a semblance of ski culture relevance. Sign up for your virtual package by visiting parkcitysunriserotary.org, and stay on top of event updates at parkcityshotski.com.

