What a bummer. The Park City Song Summit announced this week that in the interest of safety this year’s event is not going to happen. This, after we devoted two whole tantalizing pages to the event in our latest issue. It promised to be a high-powered event with the likes of Father John Misty, Mavis Staples, Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel, Iron & Wine, Fruit Bats, Josh Ritter, Andrew Bird and dozens more on the now-defunct bill. And, while we applaud the abundance of caution and the PCSS organizers facing the reality of rising coronavirus cases in Summit County, we don’t have to like it.

Basically, thanks, COVID.

Here’s the official announcement from PCSS with details about how we can all get our sad refunds:

Park City Song Summit will be postponed this year in the interest of public and artist safety. “Our ICUs are at 100% capacity. Our county went from ‘MODERATE’ to ‘HIGH’ level of transmission late last week. School-age children are being admitted in increasing numbers to our local hospitals with the COVID delta variant. And late last week we matched our single-day high for new positive COVID cases,” says Park City Song Summit founder Ben Anderson. “After countless conversations with top health officials, infectious disease experts, and local government, we cannot hold this multi-day, festival-style event safely this year and will need to postpone the Song Summit until 2022,” said Anderson. He added, “This is the statement I never wanted to write, but it’s what the current COVID climate has required us to do.”

Anderson says Song Summit organizers have tried their absolute hardest to make the event work in the current mid-pandemic environment. “We’ve tried valiantly to adapt to the rising dangers by moving all of our long-scheduled indoor events outside, reducing our capacity significantly and implementing various COVID protocols, but even these extreme precautions were not enough to overcome the risk of a dangerous COVID-19 spread,” Anderson adds.

Park City Song Summit is targeting Sept. 8-11, 2022 for its new dates. Refunds will be issued within the next 14 business days. Follow Park City Song Summit on social media for the latest updates. The team behind Park City Song Summit has been so moved and inspired by the support of artists and fans and would like to express their gratitude in advance for your understanding and patience as they build toward 2022.