Where to Pick Apples in Utah

Utah’s cold winters and warm summers make the perfect recipe for ripe, crisp apples during autumn. And as local orchard owners and fruit purveyors will tell you, the best apples are hand-picked—by you. From mid-September to early December, these apple aficionados invite visitors to take their pick.

The family farm sells 13 varieties of apples picked or pressed into their famed cider.

1000 River Heights Blvd., Logan.

Paradise Valley

A small sustainable farm nestled in Cache Valley offers 29 types of apple pre-picked or u-picked. Bring in your own apples to have them pressed into custom-made cider.

9971 S. Highway 165, Paradise, 435-760-3641

The family-run farm opens their u-pick orchards to the public in early August through November. 294 N. 800 East, Genola; 850 W. 700 North, American Fork.

Tara Teaspoon. Photo by Ty Mecham

Apple Pudding Cake with Butter Sauce

Hands down, this is my all-time favorite dessert,” says Tara “Teaspoon” Bench, author of Delicious Gatherings: Recipes to Celebrate Together. The rich apple cake reminds her of the dense steamed puddings her grandma used to make and she serves it year-round, especially during peak apple season in the fall. “It’s subtly spiced and full of the tart and sweet taste of apples, plus crunchy pecans,” Bench says.

SERVES: 12 TO 14

HANDS-ON TIME: 40 MINUTES

TOTAL TIME: 2 HOURS, 55 MINUTES

APPLE PUDDING CAKE

2 cups (256 g) all-purpose flour

1 cup chopped pecans

½ teaspoon nutmeg

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon fine salt

4 cups grated apple, any variety, from 3 to 4 cored apples

½ cup unsalted butter, softened, plus more for pan

2 cups granulated sugar, plus more for pan

2 large eggs

BUTTER SAUCE

¾ cup (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter

3 cups granulated sugar

1 ½ cups (12-ounce can) evaporated milk

4 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

Photo by Ty Mecham

For the cake: Heat oven to 350 F. Brush a 10- or 12-cup bundt pan generously with extra butter. Sprinkle pan with extra sugar, then tap out excess. Set pan aside. Stir together flour, pecans, nutmeg, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. Set aside. In a food processor or with a box grater, shred apples with the skin on. You should have 4 cups grated apple. In a mixer, cream together butter and sugar with the paddle attachment. Add eggs and beat until mixture is fluffy. Stir in apples (and any juice they produce) and flour mixture until completely combined. Spoon batter into prepared pan and smooth top. Bake until a cake tester inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean and cake pulls slightly away from the sides of the pan, about 1 hour 10 minutes. Tent cake with foil for the last half hour of baking to prevent over-browning. Let cool on a wire rack, about 20 minutes, then invert onto a cooling rack to remove from pan. Let cool completely. For the butter sauce: In a saucepan over medium-low heat, simmer all butter sauce ingredients, stirring, for 12 minutes. Remove from heat and cool slightly. Sauce will thicken as it cools. Serve the sauce warm over slices of cake, or serve sauce on the side and let guests add a generous amount of warm sauce to each slice of cake. Garnish with apple crisps, if desired. (Recipe on right)

NOTE: The cake and sauce can be made a day in advance. Allow both to cool completely before storing. Cover cake with plastic wrap and store at room temperature. Refrigerate butter sauce and reheat in microwave or saucepan to serve.

Not sure which type of apple to pick? We compared apples to apples, so you don’t have to.

Discover the latest community news in SLC and beyond. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.