Your 2023 Pioneer Day Event Guide

One of Utah’s most unique holidays is Pioneer Day, which can either be a cultural day of remembrance for some or Pie and Beer Day, the best day of the year to relax and support local pizzerias and breweries! Regardless of what you call it, here are some ways to celebrate 2023 Pioneer Day.

Salt Lake Bees vs Las Vegas Aviators Game

July 21st, 22nd, 23rd 6:35 p.m.

Smith’s Ballpark

The Salt Lake Bees will be playing the Las Vegas Aviators all week and into Pioneer Day weekend. Complete with Farr Better Ice Cream giveaways, swag tosses, and fireworks, a Bees game is the perfect way to kick off Pioneer Day festivities!

SLC Drone Show

July 24th 10 p.m.

Liberty Park

Visit Liberty Park on the evening of July 24th for live music and local food trucks just before the SLC Pioneer Day Drone Show! Admission is free and outside food and drinks (non-alcoholic) are permitted.

Utah Days of ‘47 Rodeo

July 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, and 24th 4:30 p.m.

Utah State Fairpark

The Utah Days of ‘47 Rodeo is here! Come to the Utah State Fairpark for live music, drone and fireworks shows, local food trucks, vendors, exhibits and more. You won’t want to miss the final day of the rodeo, Gold Medal Night, featuring the only Gold Medal Rodeo in the world!

A Pioneer Day Concert

July 22nd 8:00 p.m.

This Is the Place Heritage Park

In a unique celebration of Pioneer Day, Deseret Books will be inviting multiple performers and groups to share their beautiful legacies and to expand our definition of what a pioneer is! Join us in celebrating our collective history. Gates open at 7:00 p.m. and performances begin at 8:00 p.m.

Utah Film Center – Summer Film Series

Fridays at 8:00 p.m.

Liberty Park

Who doesn’t love movies? Spend your Friday nights at Liberty Park for a special outdoor film series this summer. Over Pioneer Day weekend, Utah Film Center will be deep diving into Blueback, a story highlighting marine biologist Abby, her life, and her journey in understanding the heartbreaking coral reef destruction. Admission is free.

Native American Celebration in the Park

July 24th 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Liberty Park

Stop by Liberty Park on the 24th for a fun-filled Native American Celebration featuring an intertribal Powwow, food, arts and crafts booths, and even a childrens’ play area! There will also be a laser light show beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Beer Bar Pie & Beer Day Celebration

July 24th 12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Beer Bar

Run to the world’s largest pie and beer day celebration, Beer Bar’s! Featuring 25 breweries and restaurants, Beer Bar’s Pie and Beer Day Celebration has something for everyone! The event will also feature live, local musicians. Admission is $40.

Pie and Beer day at Bower Lodge

July 24th 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Powder Mountain

Spend Pie & Beer day in Powder Mountain’s picturesque Bower Lodge where they will be serving hot pizza pies and brews to pair. The lodge is the perfect stop after a hike in the crisp mountain air, or a tasty option for fueling up between mountain biking sessions.

Pie & Beer Day Go-To’s

For most Utahns, Pioneer Day is also known as Pie and Beer Day, and is regaled as the best day of the year to indulge in a sweet or savory pie and wash it down with a beer, much preferred over loud parades and hazardous fireworks shows. Here are some of Salt Lake’s best!

LOCAL PIZZA PIES, BAKERIES, AND BREWERIES

PIZZA

Harmons

Pie Hole

Este Pizzeria

Bricks Corner

Snowmobile Pizza

BAKERIES

Tradition

Pie Fight

Flake Pie Co

Fillings & Emulsions

Lone Pine Bakery

BREWERIES

Epic Brewing Company

Red Rock Brewing

Proper Brewing Co

Grid City Beer Works

Hopkins Brewery

Kiitos Brewing

SaltFire Brewing Company

Fisher Brewing Company

RoHa Brewing

See more stories about our community in our City Life Section. And while you’re here why not subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine delivered to your door.